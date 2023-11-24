Kim Kardashian Was Not Happy With North West for Telling Kendall Jenner Her Mom Didn't Like Her Met Gala Outfit

Kim Kardashian was not thrilled when she found out that her 10-year-old daughter North West had revealed to Kendall Jenner that Kim didn't like her Met Gala outfit in May.
"You need to have some, like, loyalty. When Mommy talks sh*t about people, you cannot go tell them! Why would you tell auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?" the mom of four told her oldest on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Kim later added, "There's like a thing about honesty, and then there's a thing about, like, loyalty of having your Momma's back."
In a confessional, Kendall tells sister Kylie Jenner that Kim had said she loved her outfit, but that North then told her that wasn't true. "She was lying. She told me she did NOT like your look," North allegedly told her aunt.
Speaking to Kylie, Kendall said, "I was taken aback. Whatever, but I was North's favorite so that's all that matters I guess."
But it wasn't just Kim who had Thoughts to share about some of the Met Gala outfits: North herself, aided by her cousin Penelope Disick, had some Very Big Opinions, including on her mom's and her mom's ex Pete Davidson's looks.
Speaking about Davidson, North said, "Hate it. Hate it. You're going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station."
And speaking of her mom's outfit in front of its designer, North said, "I like the pearls, I just don't like that it looks like from the dollar store."
Whew, I would not like to be caught in THAT crossfire.
