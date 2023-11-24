Kim Kardashian Was Not Happy With North West for Telling Kendall Jenner Her Mom Didn't Like Her Met Gala Outfit

HAHAHA.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Kim Kardashian was not thrilled when she found out that her 10-year-old daughter North West had revealed to Kendall Jenner that Kim didn't like her Met Gala outfit in May.

"You need to have some, like, loyalty. When Mommy talks sh*t about people, you cannot go tell them! Why would you tell auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?" the mom of four told her oldest on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim later added, "There's like a thing about honesty, and then there's a thing about, like, loyalty of having your Momma's back."

In a confessional, Kendall tells sister Kylie Jenner that Kim had said she loved her outfit, but that North then told her that wasn't true. "She was lying. She told me she did NOT like your look," North allegedly told her aunt.

Speaking to Kylie, Kendall said, "I was taken aback. Whatever, but I was North's favorite so that's all that matters I guess."

But it wasn't just Kim who had Thoughts to share about some of the Met Gala outfits: North herself, aided by her cousin Penelope Disick, had some Very Big Opinions, including on her mom's and her mom's ex Pete Davidson's looks.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking about Davidson, North said, "Hate it. Hate it. You're going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station."

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside

(Image credit: Getty)

And speaking of her mom's outfit in front of its designer, North said, "I like the pearls, I just don't like that it looks like from the dollar store."

Whew, I would not like to be caught in THAT crossfire.

Topics
Kim Kardashian
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸