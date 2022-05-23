Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Their Third Wedding in Italy

Let me tell you something: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love getting married.
I mean, they love it. They love it so much that they thought they'd do it three times, because why the heck not??? Planning a wedding is super relaxing and stuff, right?
So, after they got married unofficially in Vegas in April, then legally at a courthouse in Santa Barbara this month, they finally brought all their closest friends and family members together to share in their joy in a wildly lavish Italian ceremony.
The couple's venue of choice was Villa Olivetta, a Portofino property on the estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, according to Vogue.
For the exchange of vows, Kourtney wore a white mini dress in lace and satin, adorned with a giant lace train and veil with religious imagery. Her bridalwear was of course a custom design by Dolce & Gabbana. "Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," the Poosh founder told Vogue.
Kourtney captioned one Instagram post, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker." Whether she will actually change her name remains to be seen.
If you thought the celeb would content herself with one wedding party outfit, you'd be sorely mistaken. The day before her wedding, she wore a bridal-like outfit: a black corseted mini-dress adorned with a religious image, a black veil over a tiara, black sandals and long black gloves.
And on the Friday before the wedding, Kourt wore a sheer red dress with a furry red shawl.
Photographed in Portofino over the weekend were Kourtney's kids Reign and Penelope (though Mason was also reportedly there) and Barker's kids Alabama and Atiana de la Hoya (it's unclear whether Landon was there).
Kim Kardashian attended with daughter North. Khloé Kardashian was there; Kylie Jenner came with Stormi; Kendall Jenner came with boyfriend Devin Booker; and of course Kris Jenner came too. Machine Gun Kelly was also among the famous guest list.
