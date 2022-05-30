Kourtney Kardashian Shared New Wedding Pics and It Involves So Many Feet

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian got some odd looks from mom Kris Jenner for mentioning foot stuff while she and Travis Barker were on a sex fast.

Since then, Kardashian seems to have capitalized a little bit on that particular piece of information.

It started when she posted black and white photos from her Italian wedding to Barker a couple of days ago, including a series of photos of her new husband biting her ankle, kissing her foot and pulling at her garter with his teeth. She captioned that one, "cheers to forever."

Then, she went for a throwback vibe, with photos from their Santa Barbara courthouse wedding a couple of weeks ago. These photos zero in on the his-and-hers red velvet shoes they were wearing, a LOT. Admittedly, Kardashian's pointy pumps were especially beautiful, so I'd want to show them off too if I were her.

The focus of the pics wasn't lost on commenters, one of whom wrote, "The feet of it all" with a grinning face with sweat emoji.

Feet aside, these pics were just very sexy, with lots of straddling and butt-grabbing involved.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Barker have never been shy with their PDA throughout their year and a half of being together. They have regularly posted steamy pics of them cuddling up or making out in various gorgeous locations. So far, married life has been no different for them. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness!