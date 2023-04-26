Kim Kardashian Seemingly Officiates Vegas Nuptials Between Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage

Reality television superstar, American Horror Story cast member, mom, lawyer-to-be, and—officiant? Yep, you read that right: Kim Kardashian’s newest gig is officiating weddings, doing just that for longtime hair stylist Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage, who married in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Page Six reported the nuptials between hair guru Appleton and Gage, who has had star turns in The White Lotus and You. The secret wedding was at Vegas’ Little White Chapel, and there were only six guests in attendance, including Kardashian herself.

(Image credit: Getty)

While it’s unclear when the couple met, at least in the public eye, their romance has been fast and furious. The pair emerged as a couple in February, after they posted photos from a vacation at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. They got engaged just this month, Page Six reports.

Though Kardashian hasn’t publicly commented yet on the wedding, she has been seen with Appleton and Gage frequently in the past few days. The trio were serenaded in a VIP section at Usher’s Vegas residency, flew on Kardashian’s private plane, and attended the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Kardashian presented Appleton with an award.

(Image credit: Getty)

In March, Appleton spoke of his relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show, divulging “I’m very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

For his part, Gage said on NBC’s Today “I feel very happy, very lucky, and very much in love.”

A source speaking to Us Weekly (per Page Six) about their fast engagement said “Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!