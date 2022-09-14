A Video of King Charles Getting Annoyed With a Malfunctioning Pen Is Going Viral

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While many aspects of life as a royal come with deep privilege, some little annoyances in life are just inevitable: stepping into a puddle, spilling coffee on yourself, spats with a family member, pens that refuse to function.
King Charles III may be the new monarch of the United Kingdom, but that hasn't stopped him from running into the latter problem—and the whole incident was caught on video. That video, shared by CBS News on Twitter, has quickly gone viral, and reactions are mixed to say the least.
The news channel tagged the video with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen."
In the clip, the King can be heard asking for the date (which, relatable). He then says, "Oh, God, I've put the wrong date down." His wife Camilla then points out that he signed the wrong date on another document.
Charles then gets visibly flustered, saying, "Oh God, I hate this," as he hands the pen he was using to Camilla. She says, unfazed, "Oh look, it's going everywhere, hang on."
An aide rushes to take the pen from her as she takes the seat her husband has just vacated. Behind her, Charles further loses his temper, exclaiming loudly, "I can't bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time."
In response, a journalist wrote, "I hope people don’t forget his mum died days ago. The most extreme pressure imaginable."
Someone else echoed that sentiment: "Give him a break. He's 73 years old, how much sleep do you think he's had, how much travel, in the last few days?
"As he mourns his mother?
"'Even royalty'. His mother passed away only days ago."
Others didn't think Charles deserved the same amount of slack. "I manage to use an inadequate pen quite frequently without throwing a little tantrum that requires several of my little employees to manage," someone said.
Another person wrote, "True colours showing again."
My humble opinion is that this is just a funny little anecdote amid what has been a troubling time for many. Comic relief, if you will. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Oprah Winfrey Suggests There's "An Opportunity for Peacemaking" Between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family After the Queen's Passing
Whether or not they'll take it is another story.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
The whole family finds comfort in furry friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Still Uneasy" in the Royal Family, Royal Expert Says
This is so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Oprah Winfrey Suggests There's "An Opportunity for Peacemaking" Between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family After the Queen's Passing
Whether or not they'll take it is another story.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
The whole family finds comfort in furry friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Still Uneasy" in the Royal Family, Royal Expert Says
This is so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Coffin Has Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
A truly historic moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's What's Happening With 'The Crown' Now That the Queen Has Died
They're pausing production for the moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Episodes Are "Paused During the Mourning Period for the Queen"
This isn't a great surprise.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Andrew Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at the Queen's Vigil, While Prince Harry Won't Be
But they were both stripped of military titles.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Wants to "Keep Things as Normal as Possible" for George, Charlotte and Louis After the Queen's Passing
They've had a lot of changes in a short amount of time.
By Iris Goldsztajn