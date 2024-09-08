On the second anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's death, her son King Charles and daughter-in-law Queen Camilla attended church.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the current King and Queen of England were seen arriving by car at the church Crathie Kirk in the small village of Crathie, Aberdeenshire to attend the religious service, two years after Charles' mother passed and he officially became King.

In photos, King Charles and Queen Camilla could be seen sitting next to each other in the backseat of a black vehicle. They attended the same church earlier this year to mark what would have been the late Queen's 98th birthday.

The royals also attended the same church last year, to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing.

In addition to attending the church service, the royal family's official Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, account shared a single photo of the late Queen Elizabeth, honoring her on the somber second anniversary.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

"Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022," the royal family captioned both posts.

The former Queen of England died on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland at the age of 96, and over a year after her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died at the age of 99.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the two-year anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's passing, royal watchers, fans of the monarchy and history buffs are revisiting the moment her son, Charles, was referred to as "his majesty" for the very first time.

In biographer and Daily Mail contributor Robert Hardman's recently released book, Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story, the author detailed the moment then- Prince Charles was racing to his mother's bedside, only to receive a phone call informing him that he was too late.

"History will record that, seven decades later, on the afternoon of 8 September 2022, (Queen Elizabeth's) son and heir was on an unmarked Scottish country road, at the wheel of his car, when he was first addressed as 'Your Majesty,'" Hardman wrote.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

"To be more precise, he had just turned off the B976 onto the back drive of the Balmoral estate and was driving through a part of the world as dear and familiar to him as any, when he learned that he was now sovereign of the United Kingdom and fourteen other realms, covering a large part of the Earth's surface," he continued.

In the wake of mother's passing, King Charles released a statement addressing the end of her historic 70 year reign as well as his personal loss.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement read at the time. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."