Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, Charles, the new reigning monarch, released an official statement.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement reads. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her home Balmoral in Scotland today at the age of 96. The official announcement noted that "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Clarence House confirmed that the new king's title will be King Charles III.
