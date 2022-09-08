King Charles III Releases Statement Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Prince Charles
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sally Holmes
By Sally Holmes
published

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, Charles, the new reigning monarch, released an official statement.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement reads. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her home  Balmoral in Scotland today at the age of 96. The official announcement noted that "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Clarence House confirmed that the new king's title will be King Charles III.

Prince Charles

 The Investiture of The Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sally Holmes
Sally Holmes
Editor-in-Chief

Sally is the Editor in Chief of Marie Claire where she oversees coverage of all the things the Marie Claire reader wants to know about, including politics, beauty, fashion, and celebs. She came to Marie Claire from ELLE.com, where she was the Executive Editor. Before that, Sally was at NYMag.com's the Cut and graduated with an English major from Boston College. Her favorite Harry Potter is 'Order of the Phoenix.'

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.