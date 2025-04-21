An Unexpected Senior Royal Is Set to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral at the Vatican
King Charles—who paid tribute to the pontiff on social media—is unlikely to attend.
On Monday, April 21, it was announced that Pope Francis had died at the age of 88. The pope's death followed a prolonged hospital stay, which included treatment for double pneumonia. After leaving hospital, Pope Francis did have a private audience with King Charles and Queen Camilla on April 9 during their royal tour of Italy. Charles and Camilla subsequently paid tribute to the pontiff on social media following news of his death. Now, it's being reported that a senior member of the Royal Family will attend Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican.
The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, tweeted, "Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope's funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited." GB News suggested Prince William was the senior royal most likely to attend the funeral, especially as King Charles, then just a prince, attended Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005.
In late 2024, Prince William traveled to Paris as a representative for the U.K. for the reopening of Notre Dame. As a result, the Prince of Wales is a likely candidate to represent the Royal Family at another crucial international event.
In his tribute to the pontiff, King Charles wrote on social media, "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat erased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The King's tribute continued, "The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Packed Head-to-Toe Chanel for Coachella
As one does.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I’m Training for a Half Marathon—This Is the Gear I Swear By
Scroll on if you're a runner.
By Nikki Ogunnaike
-
Adele Sets Her Courtside Sneakers Aside
An elegant shoe trend is taking their place.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Easter Absence Made Prince Andrew's Return a "Lot Easier"
"There is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them."
By Amy Mackelden
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are "Greatly Moved" Over Pope Francis Granting Them a Private Audience Before His Death
The King and Queen shared they had "heavy hearts" over the pope's death.
By Kristin Contino
-
The "Frightening" Easter Prank Prince William Once Played on Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
"Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse's head off."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Prince Andrew Attended the Royal Family's Easter Service After Skipping Christmas at Sandringham
It was previously alleged King Charles's "patience was wearing thin" with his brother.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why a "No-Fly Zone" Has Been Placed Over King Charles's Sandringham Home After "Mystery Drones" Were Spotted
"It prompted a security scare."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Decision to Skip Easter Has "Raised Eyebrows at the Palace"
"It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
By Amy Mackelden
-
King Charles Meets a Small Fan Named Lilibet As He Issues Tongue-in-Cheek Health Update
The King attended the Royal Maundy service for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince William Once Twinned With Mom Princess Diana on Easter Sunday in the Cutest Throwback Photo
The future king wore one of his mom's favorite designers.
By Kristin Contino