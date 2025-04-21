An Unexpected Senior Royal Is Set to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral at the Vatican

King Charles—who paid tribute to the pontiff on social media—is unlikely to attend.

Royals including The King and Queen standing on the balcony in uniforms during Trooping the Colour 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

On Monday, April 21, it was announced that Pope Francis had died at the age of 88. The pope's death followed a prolonged hospital stay, which included treatment for double pneumonia. After leaving hospital, Pope Francis did have a private audience with King Charles and Queen Camilla on April 9 during their royal tour of Italy. Charles and Camilla subsequently paid tribute to the pontiff on social media following news of his death. Now, it's being reported that a senior member of the Royal Family will attend Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican.

The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, tweeted, "Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope's funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited." GB News suggested Prince William was the senior royal most likely to attend the funeral, especially as King Charles, then just a prince, attended Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005.

In late 2024, Prince William traveled to Paris as a representative for the U.K. for the reopening of Notre Dame. As a result, the Prince of Wales is a likely candidate to represent the Royal Family at another crucial international event.

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeting Pope Francis at the Vatican

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeting Pope Francis at the Vatican on April 9.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In his tribute to the pontiff, King Charles wrote on social media, "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat erased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."

The King's tribute continued, "The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

