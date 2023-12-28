Kourtney Kardashian Masters Postpartum Fashion With Nothing But a Coat

Once again, new mom—four times over—Kourtney Kardashian is reminding postpartum parents around the world, that you can prioritize self-care and comfort without sacrificing style.



On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the mom of four biological children—and the three children she shares with husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker—shared both a photo and a video to Instagram of her posing in an all-black ensemble that looked as chic as it looked comfy.



"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," the reality television star captioned the post, which featured a stunning photo of the postpartum mom wearing nothing but a long, black coat, a black leotard, simple silver jewelry and a sleek ponytail.

"When you’re a baddie no matter what," proud younger sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the post.

"You look amazing and glowing," a fan also wrote.

The newlywed and founder of Poosh has been quick to honor herself, her postpartum body, and her wellbeing over unattainable beauty standards after giving birth to her son, Rocky, earlier this year.



In an earlier video she posted to her Instagram stories, Kardashian was candid about what she said was her first experience working out since giving birth.

“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy, no rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race," the 44-year-old mom wrote on the social media app at the time.



The eldest Kardashian was also candid about her pregnancy and postpartum health, sharing a photo with fans of walnuts, dried mulberries, and hot coconut milk—i.e. the types of food known to increase breastmilk supply.

In September, Kardashian also opened up about a pregnancy-related health scare she endured on Instagram, posting a heartfelt caption along with a black-and-white photo of the influencer in the hospital holding her husband's hands.



"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," she captioned the post. "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she added. "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."