Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker Welcome Their Son, Reports Say

He’s here! Kourtney Kardashian Barker and husband Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together, People reports. The new addition joins the blended family of nine—Kardashian Barker is parents to three children with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares three children with ex Shanna Moakler. This baby, a boy likely named Rocky 13 Barker ( according to Barker himself this week), is baby No. 7.

In addition to seemingly confirming their son’s name, in that same interview Barker divulged that his wife was due “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Kardashian Barker announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June, the same month they revealed they were having a boy. The Kardashians are big time Halloween aficionados, and, despite being very, very pregnant, Kardashian Barker didn’t miss out—she dressed as sister Kim Kardashian, herself very pregnant at the 2013 Met Gala, and, in a couple’s Halloween costume with Barker, they recreated outfits from the wedding scene in Beetlejuice, Kardashian Barker as Lydia Deetz and Barker as Beetlejuice. “I’m the ghost with the most, babe,” the couple captioned the joint Instagram post.

Kardashian Barker’s safe delivery follows a “medical emergency” a few weeks ago, where she underwent urgent fetal surgery that saved her baby’s life: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

And now, in due course, she will walk out of the hospital with her baby boy in her arms—even sweeter. Congratulations to all.