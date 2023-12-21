Kourtney Kardashian Is Fighting Back Against the Notion That Women Should Bounce Back Instantly Postpartum

“No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race.”

Kourtney Kardashian
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

It's not uncommon to come across a Kardashian gym video on Instagram Stories, but Kourtney Kardashian posted something very different this time.

The Poosh founder shared a video of herself walking on a treadmill and mentioned that it was her first time returning to working out since giving birth to her son Rocky in November. (Kardashian is married to Travis Barker, and this is their first child together, but she shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick.)

“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy, no rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race," she wrote.

Given how often we encounter the narrative that a woman should "bounce back" and look like she was never pregnant in the first place, this is a refreshing change of pace. Kardashian is embracing what her body needs and taking it slow, prioritizing her well-being over aesthetics.

Kardashian specifically tells her audience of mothers, "Your body is healing," which is an important reminder for the postpartum journey.

Instead of engaging in a heavy workout like we often see of celebrities online, Kardashian is taking it easy on the treadmill and testing her body out.

Kardashian has also been very vocal about her health throughout her pregnancy and postpartum. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of the snacks she takes "for optimal breastmilk supply," which was a tray of walnuts, dried mulberries, and hot coconut milk.

We can't wait to see more of her postpartum fitness journey, and we hope it can inspire more women!

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

(Image credit: Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian)

Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

