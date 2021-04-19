Travis Barker marked girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday with a PDA-heavy tribute on Instagram.

Barker shared a series of photos and videos of himself and Kardashian, which see the couple kissing, cuddling, and engaging in a spot of thumb-sucking.

"I FUCKING LOVE YOU!" Barker captioned the post. "YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

Reports that Barker and Kardashian were dating first began to circulate in January, but the pair have been close friends for years.

Kourtney Kardashian turned 42 on Sunday, and to mark the occasion, boyfriend Travis Barker posted a PDA-filled Instagram tribute, featuring snaps and videos of the couple kissing, cuddling, and in the more NSFW end of the post, engaging in a bit of thumb-sucking.

In the first photo, Barker and Kardashian embrace on a sofa, Kardashian sitting on Barker's knee as they kiss. Another photo sees the couple cuddled up by a fire pit, while the aforementioned thumb-sucking takes place in a video, in which Kardashian sucks Barker's thumb before dissolving into laughter.

"I FUCKING LOVE YOU!" the Blink-182 drummer captioned the post. "YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Reports of Kardashian and Barker's relationship first began to circulate in January, with the couple making it Instagram official the following month. The pair have been close friends for years—and Barker made their bond permanent earlier in April, with a tattoo of Kardashian's name on his chest.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Barker surprised his girlfriend with a giant floral arrangement for her birthday, comprising an enormous bouquet of white tulips and gardenias along with an array of flowers suspended from her ceiling. "tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story (see the snap over at Elle.) "my entire house smells yummy."

The gift impressed sister Kim Kardashian too, who shared a video on her own Instagram Story. "I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement," Kim said in the clip. "This is so beautiful. I've never seen anything like this." Sounds like you did very well, Travis!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io