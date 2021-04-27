Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posed for another PDA-heavy Instagram snap while on vacation at Utah's Amangiri resort.

Kardashian posted a photo of herself and Barker sharing a passionate kiss, Barker lifting her in his arms.

Kardashian wears a string bikini in the snap while her boyfriend is shirtless in a pair of shorts.

Barker posted a PDA-heavy tribute on Instagram to celebrate Kardashian's birthday last month.

Earlier this month, Travis Barker celebrated girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's birthday with an extremely PDA-heavy Instagram post, featuring kissing, cuddling, and an unexpectedly graphic spot of thumb-sucking. And yesterday, Kardashian took over the PDA reins, sharing a snap of Barker lifting her in his arms as they kissed, Kardashian in a string bikini and Barker shirtless in a pair of shorts.

"Just Like Heaven," Kardashian captioned the post, while Barker commented, "EVERYTHING," underneath. According to People, the couple are currently on vacation at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, a favorite of the Kardashians.

The couple also played a few risqué games of Bananagrams, they revealed on their respective Instagram stories. Some of the words in play? "Orgasm," "ex," "tip," "vegan," and "raw." Looks like the Poosh branding even extends to Bananagrams!

Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years, but whispers that the pair were dating first began to circulate in January, with the couple becoming Instagram official the next month. "Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Things took a turn for the permanent earlier this month, when Barker revealed the latest tattoo in his collection: the name "Kourtney" inscribed on his chest. Seems safe to assume the relationship's getting serious!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

