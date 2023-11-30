Kris Jenner Doesn’t Know a Single Song by Son-in-Law Travis Barker’s Band Blink-182

When Barker offered up ‘What’s My Age Again?’ Jenner replied, confused, “45?”

Kris Jenner attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France
(Image credit: Getty/Ryan Emberley/amfAR)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Not even “What’s My Age Again?” On today’s episode of The Kardashians—which also doubles as the show’s season four finale—Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner struggles to come up with a single song that her son-in-law Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182, has sung.

In the episode, Jenner, along with daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker (who married Travis in 2022), are on tour to support Barker, who is the drummer for the group. Kourtney asks her mom “You guys have never seen Travis perform, right?”—neither had. Kourtney then asked how many of the band’s songs her mom and sister knew. Khloé’s answer? One. Jenner’s answer? “I don’t know any,” she said.

Kris Jenner at an event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kris Jenner at an event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney insisted that Jenner “definitely” knew the group’s hit “All the Small Things,” to which Jenner just looked confused.

“They’ve never heard ‘I Miss You,’” Kourtney told her husband, who was shocked. He responded, “No way. Or, like, ‘What’s My Age Again?’” referencing another of Blink-182’s most popular songs. In one of the funniest moments of the entire episode, Jenner—again, totally clueless about any of Blink-182’s music—thought her son-in-law was actually posing that as a question to her, to which Jenner responded “45?” taking a stab at it. “How old is he?” (Correct answer: he’s 48 now, and 47 at the time of filming.)

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maybe Jenner knows at least those three songs after watching the band perform in the episode. While at the concert, she said of her eldest daughter “Kourtney has come into her own. She’s happily married, her kids are thriving, and it makes me so happy, so proud. I’m just excited to celebrate Kourtney tonight.”

