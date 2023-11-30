Kris Jenner Doesn’t Know a Single Song by Son-in-Law Travis Barker’s Band Blink-182

Not even “What’s My Age Again?” On today’s episode of The Kardashians—which also doubles as the show’s season four finale—Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner struggles to come up with a single song that her son-in-law Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182, has sung.
In the episode, Jenner, along with daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker (who married Travis in 2022), are on tour to support Barker, who is the drummer for the group. Kourtney asks her mom “You guys have never seen Travis perform, right?”—neither had. Kourtney then asked how many of the band’s songs her mom and sister knew. Khloé’s answer? One. Jenner’s answer? “I don’t know any,” she said.
Kourtney insisted that Jenner “definitely” knew the group’s hit “All the Small Things,” to which Jenner just looked confused.
“They’ve never heard ‘I Miss You,’” Kourtney told her husband, who was shocked. He responded, “No way. Or, like, ‘What’s My Age Again?’” referencing another of Blink-182’s most popular songs. In one of the funniest moments of the entire episode, Jenner—again, totally clueless about any of Blink-182’s music—thought her son-in-law was actually posing that as a question to her, to which Jenner responded “45?” taking a stab at it. “How old is he?” (Correct answer: he’s 48 now, and 47 at the time of filming.)
Maybe Jenner knows at least those three songs after watching the band perform in the episode. While at the concert, she said of her eldest daughter “Kourtney has come into her own. She’s happily married, her kids are thriving, and it makes me so happy, so proud. I’m just excited to celebrate Kourtney tonight.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
