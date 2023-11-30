Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says She’s Figured Out Why She and Her Sisters Have Chosen “Bad Partners” In the Past

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is pro-therapy, and she wants her family to get on board with her. The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood said on today’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu (which also happens to be the season four finale) that she thinks there’s a reason why the women in the family historically choose men that treat them far less than what they deserve.

“I didn’t start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing,” Kourtney said. “I started therapy through a toxic relationship and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships, generational trauma.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sister Khloé is skeptical of Kourtney’s love of therapy, telling her, “No offense or anything, but we all have f—king problems. Just buckle up and let’s go.” But Kourtney won’t back down, telling her sister “There’s certain patterns to break. You don’t want to pass things down to your kids.”

Khloé then brought up “bad partners,” and asked whether choosing them is a genetic trait. “I think it’s generational,” Kourtney responded. “It’s from MJ [Kris Jenner’s mother, and Kourtney and Khloé’s grandmother]. She was married three times…We all have picked people we thought we could change different things about them, and we can’t.”

Her mom isn’t buying it: “I’m not even thinking about that,” she said. “In a billion years I’ve got a full, fabulous life. Why am I going back to reimagine?” Jenner then tries to deflect the conversation by interrupting Kourtney to talk about everything from a chin dimple to the differing height of her eyebrows.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“My mom tries to change the subject or not really face these types of topics,” Kourtney said. In a confessional interview, Khloé adds to the conversation “God bless Kourtney, because she’s definitely trying to have this therapy talk, and God bless my mom, because she’s definitely not.”

(Image credit: Jesse Grant / Getty Images)

Later in the episode, Kourtney said “I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy. But I’m letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are. This is me. This is my journey. That’s you, and that’s your journey.”