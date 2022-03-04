Kourtney Kardashian Wore Travis Barker's Balenciaga Underwear to Her Latest Interview

Kourtney Kardashian was going to go home to, like, put some of her own clothes on ahead of her recent Bustle cover interview, but brand-new fiancé Travis Barker "begged her to stay." She accepted, but told him, "You need to dress me."

So it came to be that Kardashian wore an entire outfit of Barker's rock-dude clothes for the interview, right down to her underwear. "They’re Balenciaga," the Poosh founder proudly told Bustle, as she lowered her pants to show them off.

Underwear aside, the eldest Kardashian covered a lot of ground during the interview. She revealed that filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians was a pretty negative experience for her, so much so that she even felt like a different person.

"I would fight with my sisters," she said. "There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.

"I felt like I was being almost a character. 'This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.'"

Now, Kardashian is in a great place—and it shows. "Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been," she said.

As for getting Poosh off the ground, it was one of her best career moves. "It was really important to me when I started Poosh that it was something that I was doing for myself," she explained. "That it didn’t involve my mom."

The past few years have been a period of growth for the entrepreneur. " I just used to be really indecisive," she said. "I felt like I had to poll a lot of people to help me decide things. ... I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships." She added, somewhat heartbreakingly, "I was used to always being a bitch and having no feelings."

Therapy had a lot to do with this shift for Kardashian. "It made me really sensitive," she explained. "And normally I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, 'Well, you’re covered in cellulite.' But then I would be like, 'I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a bitch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them. I would just start crying all the time."

Now at the helm of her own business, engaged to her great love, co-parenting her three kids and getting ready for the premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian's life is only getting better. You love to see it.