Kristen Stewart Nailed Her Latest Red Carpet Look

Kristen Stewart went for a casual chic vibe at the Oscar Nominees Night hosted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress wore a white tube top paired with a high-waisted, pastel pink long pencil skirt by Maticevski and simple white Louboutin heels.

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Kovac)

However, Stewart quickly ditched the stilettos for some far comfier and more relatable white socks and battered sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty/Stefanie Keenan)

Stewart wore her blonde highlighted hair down, in a side-parted lob. She went for a glam makeup look with a smokey eye, lots of eyeliner and plenty of blush.

(Image credit: Getty/Jon Kopaloff)

As its name suggests, the Oscar Nominees Nights celebrates this year's Academy Award nominees. Stewart—who is in line for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer—appeared alongside the movie's director, Pablo Larraín.

"I just saw the director of Spencer for the first time since we found out about the nomination, and just seeing the look on his face and all of the work that we put into this, like, just evident in his smile made me so happy," Stewart recently told Entertainment Tonight.

Addressing her nomination, which is her first ever, the actress said, "I am truly astounded, and unbelievably moved and touched and, like, just stunned. I love this movie."

She also expressed how humbled she felt by the nomination, which she was far from expecting before all the Oscar buzz around Spencer began. "I've never even gotten kinda close," she said. "So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really stunning."