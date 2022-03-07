Kristen Stewart Is "Truly Astounded" by Her Oscar Nomination for Her Portrayal of Princess Diana
She feels really lucky.
Kristen Stewart may be a beloved international superstar, but she remains incredibly down-to-earth.
Exhibit A: her reaction to her recent Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, which she received for her stellar performance as Princess Diana in 2021 biopic Spencer.
Stewart recently served as honorary chair for the Independent Spirit Awards. On the red carpet at the event, Entertainment Tonight asked the star how she felt about the Oscar nom.
"I am truly astounded, and unbelievably moved and touched and, like, just stunned," she said. "I love this movie."
She worked closely with director Pablo Larraín on the film, and recalled reuniting with him after the nomination announcement. "I just saw the director of Spencer for the first time since we found out about the nomination, and just seeing the look on his face and all of the work that we put into this, like, just evident in his smile made me so happy," she said.
Stewart was then asked how she would have felt if she hadn't received the nomination, after being predicted as a top choice for months. "I've never even gotten kinda close," she said. "So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really stunning."
At the Independent Spirit Awards, which the actress said meant a lot to her because of her background in indie cinema, she wore an awesome outfit by Chanel (of course). She called it a "really standard pantsuit," but I beg to differ: It's actually a sparkly white affair with black panels, and it suited her like a glove.
Stewart has been a muse and ambassador for Chanel for several years.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
