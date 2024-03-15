Kristen Wiig Opens Up About Her IVF "Struggle" Before Welcoming Twins

Kristen Wiig is getting real about her experience with IVF, and wishing it was talked about more.

"It was such a struggle," Wiig told The Hollywood Reporter about the process in a new interview.

"When you go through it, you meet other people who are going through it, and it’s almost like this secret little—the whispering conversation at a party."

Wiig went onto express regret that people seem to keep this part of their life secret. "It feels like not a lot of people talk about it," she continued. "It is such a private thing, but maybe it doesn’t have to be. It’s part of my story and part of how I got my amazing family."

The Bridesmaids actress went through IVF for years with husband Avi Rothman. Eventually, the two welcomed their twins Shiloh and Luna in January 2020 via surrogate.

Though Wiig is typically private, in August 2020 she opened up to InStyle about her journey to parenthood, and how difficult IVF was.

"We’ve been together for about five years, and three of them were spent in an IVF haze," she said. "Emotionally, spiritually, and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life."

The actress also spoke about the blessing her children have been—without sugarcoating the tough parts of the process.

"We’ve sort of been quarantining since January because of the babies," she told InStyle. "We’re nesting, and we’re tired. Having two 9-month-olds is a lot! But they’re growing, and I can’t wait to see them every morning."

