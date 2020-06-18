Kristen Wiig has welcomed twins with her fiancé Avi Rothman, People reports.

The twins arrived via surrogate earlier this year—and Wiig hinted about becoming a mother while hosting Saturday Night Live in May.

Wiig and Rothman have been dating since 2016, and got engaged last year.

Kristen Wiig's a mom to twins! Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed their new arrivals via surrogate earlier this year, People reports—and, impressively, managed to keep the happy news a secret. Congratulations are in order!

Wiig did drop a hint about becoming a mom when she hosted the Saturday Night Live Mother's Day show (quarantine edition) in May—though she dropped said hint in her comedic opening monologue, making it pretty difficult to discern whether she really was expecting. "Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her."

"I've been thinking lately, I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing to be a mom myself," Wiig continued. "Things like breastfeeding," she said, holding up a plate of chicken breasts. "Babies love that chicken, she would always say that."



Wiig and Rothman got engaged in 2019, according to People (and, again, managed to stop the news hitting the papers until several months later). They first started dating in 2016, and were photographed kissing in Kauai, Hawaii later that year. Rothman is a writer, director, actor, and producer—and he and Wiig are both alumni of Los Angeles' famed Groundlings theater. A prediction: Wiig and Rothman's children are going to be very, very talented.



