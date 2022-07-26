Kylie Jenner Hates the New Instagram, Too

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

People around the internet are united around one (kind of silly, but valid) cause: Instagram has become a nightmare platform.

Where you used to be able to see pics from your friend's vacation or ask them where they found that delicious-looking dessert, it's now all suggested Reels from people you don't know and don't even follow, plus just a bunch of ads.

And Kylie Jenner has had enough of it. The star took to her Stories to reshare a post which said, "Make Instagram Instagram again. (stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone." Under it, she wrote, "pleaseeeeeee."

While resharing a post like this may seem extremely innocuous, let's not forget that this is Kylie Jenner we're talking about. With 360 million followers, she has the third most followed account on Instagram, behind @instagram itself, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And this is a woman who caused Snapchat's stock to plummet by $1.3 billion after she tweeted, "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

Conclusion: This simple reshare of hers may be bad news for Meta (which owns Instagram), and good news for those of us who just want our friends' cute pics back.

(Image credit: Photo by Kylie Jenner / Instagram)

As for the general mood re: Instagram's latest update, here's what some people had to say on Twitter about it all:

"Instagram is trying so hard to compete with TikTok that they’re trying to become another TikTok. If I wanted to see video after video from random pages I don’t follow, I wouldn’t be on Instagram. Do what we need from you, and bring back the photos of our actual friends!!!" wrote author Toni Tone.

Instagram is trying so hard to compete with TikTok that they’re trying to become another TikTok. If I wanted to see video after video from random pages I don’t follow, I wouldn’t be on Instagram. Do what we need from you, and bring back the photos of our actual friends!!!July 24, 2022 See more

"Can we talk about how terrible the Instagram timeline is? I don’t see ANYONE I follow and a bunch of random bullsh*t," chimed in influencer Khayman Burton.

Can we talk about how terrible the Instagram timeline is? I don’t see ANYONE I follow and a bunch of random bullshitJuly 18, 2022 See more

"I truly can’t believe how bad Instagram is now," wrote someone else.

"The photo platform I once loved is ruined."

I truly can’t believe how bad Instagram is now.The photo platform I once loved is ruined.July 21, 2022 See more

Awks.