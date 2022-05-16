The Billboard Music Awards happened on Sunday, and Travis Scott was on the performance lineup, as well as being nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Song for "Goosebumps."
Who better, then, to support the rapper than his daughter with Kylie Jenner, 4-year-old Stormi Webster? Her parents brought the little girl with them, and she looked completely adorable in a side-parted bun matching her mom's, an asymmetrical white dress and high-top red and white sneakers.
Jenner also posted the cutest video of the three of them having a sweet family moment on the red carpet, with Stormi in her dad's arms and her mom reaching out to embrace them both.
Of course, something about an apple and a tree and all that—little Stormi's keen fashion sense didn't spring out of nowhere. For the occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a skin-tight, holographic-vibe gray dress by Balmain, embellished with big gold cuffs and accessorized with strappy gold heeled sandals.
Scott (né Jacques Berman Webster II, hence Stormi's last name) also looked pretty awesome in cream faux fur pants paired with a simple white long-sleeve tee.
On Instagram Stories, Jenner posted a mirror selfie taken on the night with the caption "supportive wifey tonight @balmain." This, as you'll know if you also keep up with the Kardashians in a professional capacity, is just a figure of speech. Jenner and Scott have been together on and off since 2017, but are not married.
The lovebirds share daughter Stormi, born in 2018, and a son whose name has yet to be revealed, born earlier this year.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Was Booed by Soccer Fans at the FA Cup Final
Opinion is divided over the booing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married—Legally, This Time
Kourt's grandma was a witness :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We Probably Won’t See Much of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Platinum Jubilee
Sorry to disappoint.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married—Legally, This Time
Kourt's grandma was a witness :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian She Was Dressed Like Marge Simpson and Her Career Was Over After the WSJ Innovator Awards
This is awful.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Showed Off the "Opulence" of Her $20 Million Mansion on 'The Kardashians'
So we were kind of expecting it, but still.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Stepped on Her Engagement Ring and Broke It
OMG, STOP.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Barker Apparently Moved to Calabasas to Live Near Kourtney Kardashian
This is...wild?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Threw Psalm a Hulk-Themed Third Birthday
It was as extra as you'd imagine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Joked About Khloé and Tristan Getting Engaged Before Kourtney and Travis' Proposal
This is honestly heartbreaking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Lost 16 Pounds to Fit Into Marilyn Monroe's Dress, and We Are All Unimpressed
The SKIMS founder proudly told 'Vogue' that she'd lost 16 pounds in three weeks.
By Iris Goldsztajn