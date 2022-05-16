Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Brought Stormi to the Billboard Music Awards

She's precious.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Inside
(Image credit: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

The Billboard Music Awards happened on Sunday, and Travis Scott was on the performance lineup, as well as being nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Song for "Goosebumps."

Who better, then, to support the rapper than his daughter with Kylie Jenner, 4-year-old Stormi Webster? Her parents brought the little girl with them, and she looked completely adorable in a side-parted bun matching her mom's, an asymmetrical white dress and high-top red and white sneakers.

Editorial Images 2022 Billboard Music Awards - Inside

(Image credit: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Editorial Images 2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Jenner also posted the cutest video of the three of them having a sweet family moment on the red carpet, with Stormi in her dad's arms and her mom reaching out to embrace them both.

Stormi with her parents

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Of course, something about an apple and a tree and all that—little Stormi's keen fashion sense didn't spring out of nowhere. For the occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a skin-tight, holographic-vibe gray dress by Balmain, embellished with big gold cuffs and accessorized with strappy gold heeled sandals.

Scott (né Jacques Berman Webster II, hence Stormi's last name) also looked pretty awesome in cream faux fur pants paired with a simple white long-sleeve tee.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

(Image credit: Getty/Bryan Steffy)

On Instagram Stories, Jenner posted a mirror selfie taken on the night with the caption "supportive wifey tonight @balmain." This, as you'll know if you also keep up with the Kardashians in a professional capacity, is just a figure of speech. Jenner and Scott have been together on and off since 2017, but are not married.

The lovebirds share daughter Stormi, born in 2018, and a son whose name has yet to be revealed, born earlier this year.

Kylie Jenner mirror selfie

(Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

