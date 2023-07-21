Kylie Jenner Says She Didn't Get Surgery on Her Face: "I've Only Gotten Fillers"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kylie Jenner is once again speaking out about rumors she's had a ton of plastic surgery—rumors which she categorically denies.
While the Kylie Cosmetics founder admits to having her own insecurities at times—citing the way her ears look as a pain point for her—she explains that she's only gotten fillers on her face, and that she's always been happy with how she looks in general.
"We all have our little things, so it's normal to be insecure sometimes, but I always remember being the most confident kid in the room," she explained on the latest episode of The Kardashians (via E! News).
"I always loved myself—I still love myself—and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers, and I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves."
On the episode, Kylie also discussed beauty standards with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. Khloé in particular described how first society, and second her mom Kris Jenner, contributed to her own insecurities as a young woman.
"I had the most confidence. I was chubby and in a skintight bodycon dress, you couldn't tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities," she told her sisters.
Speaking to the cameras, she said, "I've been torn apart the minute that I've gone on TV. I didn't look like my sisters, so therefore it's not good enough. And then when I started, whatever, changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever, I had a nose job, and there's still people constantly bullying you, and it's like, which one is it? You didn't like me then, you don't like me—like, you have to do things for yourself."
Khloé also said that comments she overheard from mom Kris Jenner may have influenced her to get a nose job as well, with sister Kourtney agreeing that she had heard Kris criticize Khloé's nose.
Kourtney, who is pregnant with her fourth child, also spoke about doing her best to let her kids express their individual personalities, rather than making them look as polished as she feels she and her sisters were made to as children.
TBH, it's great that they're having these conversations.
