Kylie Jenner Responds to "Misconception" She's "Had So Much Surgery" on Her Face

Kylie Jenner has denied having had a ton of plastic surgery, explaining that people often have that "misconception" about her.
"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!" the Kylie Cosmetics founder told Homme Girls.
"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute."
These comments have prompted a lot of debate among women. There are those who believe Jenner's comments and criticize the media for comparing her current appearance to what she looked like as a teenager, pointing out that of course our features change as we reach adulthood (Jenner is 25).
And then there are those who believe that Jenner is understating how much work she has had done. The women criticizing her for this (at least the ones who are not trolls) believe in individuals' choice to modify their face as they choose, but point out that Jenner sells a beauty ideal to vulnerable girls and women both through her platform as a celebrity, and through her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. If she is in fact downplaying the work she has done, this can lead her audience to believe that they will look like her if they use her products—even if that's not the case.
Some people are taking issue with this in the context of the reality star's comments about her children's natural beauty (she is mom to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1).
Commenting on her approach to beauty now that she's a mother, Jenner said, "Oh, it’s changed so much. It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
Asked what beauty advice she would give Stormi, she said, "That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself."
Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Jenner's interview.
"I don't care about Kylie's lip fillers or how much plastic surgery she's had. Everyone is entitled to do what they want to their bodies. My problem is that she became the youngest "self-made" billionaire ever by lying about what she's had done," Bassett wrote.
"And that interviewers never hold her to account for the fact that millions of teens are trying to look like her and being lied to about what it takes to look that way. Her quotes in this latest interview are f***ing bogus
"Asked what beauty advice she’d give her daughter, Stormi, Kylie says, 'That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself.'
"Cmon now. Be real."
I don't care about Kylie's lip fillers or how much plastic surgery she's had. Everyone is entitled to do what they want to their bodies. My problem is that she became the youngest "self-made" billionaire ever by lying about what she's had done ... (1/2) https://t.co/JpJ7bVixR3April 18, 2023
Jenner has denied having had surgery in the past. In a 2019 interview with Paper, the celeb said, "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."
