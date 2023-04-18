Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Officially Dating—At Least According to Some Sources

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly an item.
This comes a couple of weeks after gossip account DeuxMoi first reported that the reality star and Bones and All actor were dating.
In DeuxMoi's weekly newsletter sent out on April 9, they claimed that the two had been "spending a lot of time together, with one source saying that Jenner and Chalamet had hit it off at a New Year's Party. "There was definitely a vibe between them," the source said.
Then, Jenner was spotted at Chalamet's hotel during Paris Fashion Week, and the two were reportedly hanging out in Palm Springs in February.
On April 17, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.
"It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."
Jenner's on-and-off relationship with Travis Scott reportedly ended in January. The two share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.
ET's source also explains that Chalamet already ran in the Jenner circles before this romance ignited. "Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life," they said.
As far as unexpected relationships go, this is kind of on par with Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian's brief romance with Pete Davidson.
Twitter user @mattxiv summed up many people's thoughts when they said about the two, "i wonder what they talk about"
Anyway, unexpected does not equal bad, and therefore I wish these two much happiness wherever this journey takes them.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
