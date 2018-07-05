Witness Kylie Jenner's Glorious Style Transformation​ In 62 Photos

Wait until you see that snap from 2004.
Thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we've quite literally watched Kylie Jenner grow up before our eyes—and during this time she's made many a fashion statement. From cheeky tween to an all-grown-up 20-year-old mom, she's followed in the fashion-forward footsteps of her sisters, while cultivating a style all her own. If there's one—er—two word(s) to describe her looks though, it is this: sexy AF. Have a look at her best outfits, ahead.
Jenner wore Alexander Wang leggings to dinner in Hollywood. The bottoms resembled a pair of men's long johns, which we're assuming is way more comfortable than her usual go-to of skintight minidresses.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attended the 2018 Met Gala in matching black outfits. Jenner wore a strapless Alexander Wang gown with diamond-encrusted glasses from the label. The theme for the night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.
Jenner packed a strapless army green jumpsuit for her visit to New York City. She added a splash of color to the outfit with purple lace-up heels.
Leaving Nice Guy in L.A. in a gold, high-slit dress.
Jenner attended the 2017 Met Gala in an embellished mesh gown by Versace. She paired the look with a platinum bob wig. The theme for the night was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between. Did Jenner hit the mark?
Jenner arrived at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas, Nevada for a promotional event. Though still too young to drink alcohol, she nevertheless held a bubbly concoction (perhaps it was virgin?) for the cameras while wearing a striped minidress.
The star attended a red carpet event for PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine in Palm Springs, California. She wore a shimmery halter dress with black boots and donned a highlighter green–colored wig.
While strolling around the Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles, she kept it casual in a monchromatic sports bra and high-waisted leggings from Alo Yoga.
Jenner bundled up in a beige furry coat as she left her NYC hotel.
Jenner went for the full denim-on-denim look while out in New York City. She kept it simple on the bottom with a pair of translucent boots.
Jenner attended the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week to support sister Kendall, who walked the runway. The star channeled grungy vibes with her plaid oversize jacket and all-black ensemble.
Jenner stepped out for dinner with then-boyfriend Tyga in a red vinyl coat with matching miniskirt and nude Kookaï bodysuit.
Jenner attended Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards while wearing a sultry two-piece purple set from Balmain.
The Jenner sisters hit the red carpet for the 74th annual Golden Globes after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Kendall wore an orange strapless dress by Paule KA while Kylie wore custom Labourjoisie.
Following the opening of her first-ever retail store, Kylie headed out to celebrate with Tyga at Catch L.A. in Hollywood. She was dressed in head-to-toe red, layering a red patent trench over a latex crop top, L'Agence leather pants and strappy heels.
Kylie was partying it up in Miami with Tyga during Art Basel, and from the looks of it, fully embracing the South Beach heat. The cosmetics mogul hit the town on in a cherry-red bodycon dress by Michael Costello—and tbh the look was almost too hot to handle.
This makes stringy, swingy dress #2 for Kylie's NYFW wardrobe. The reality star attended Alexander Wang's Spring 2017 runway show wearing this edgy metallic number by the designer.
Sitting front row at Jonathan Simkhai's Spring 2017 show, Kylie wore custom embroidered denim pieces by the designer, along with a white do-rag to hold her platinum strands in place.
Kylie came out in full fashion force at the BAZAAR Icons party in a pink tasseled Balmain dress and Kim's favorite Yeezy lucite heels.
Kylie took her newly-bleached strands out on the town, appearing as a blonde-Kim-K lookalike in an oversized coat worn on the shoulders, plunging catsuit, and visor shades.
Kylie posted this picture of herself in a sliced graphic t-shirt and exposed bra on Instagram and, we have to admit, it looks pretty sexy.
For her 19th birthday party at The Nice Guy in Hollywood, Jenner went full-on glam in a see-through lace jumpsuit paired with a black, waist-cinching belt boasting ornate gold detail.
Flaunting her massive diamond (rumored engagement) ring, Kylie stepped out for dinner with friends wearing Givenchy pajama-inspired separates and Oscar de la Renta shoes.
Kylie Jenner attended Kanye's 'Famous' music video screening in L.A.
Jenner returned to her beloved blue hair for the first time in a while and went edgier with her style in the process. She donned an oversized red T-shirt and accessorized with over-the-knee black suede boots and a Gucci backpack.
For a girl's night out at The Nice Guy, Jenner opted for this silver bodycon House of CB jumpsuit with sultry cut-out detail. She suffered a malfunction in the end, but made the best of it.
For a night out at The Nice Guy in Hollywood, Jenner sported blonde, waist-length extensions, a brown sweatshirt dress, tassel necklace, and strappy pointy-toe heels.
While out in Los Angeles, the youngest Jenner kept it edgy and cool in an of-the-moment Vetements hoodie, army green mesh jacket by Alexander Wang, J Brand leather leggings, black Nike sneakers and an olive Balenciaga bag.
Kylie's errand-running look includes a black T-shirt, oversized gray sweatpants, trainers, and stunner shades.
On a trip to a farmer's market with her brother Robert Kardashian, Jenner wore a bodycon halter LBD, pairing it with high-top sneakers.