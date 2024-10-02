Lady Gaga Says She and Michael Polansky Sometimes Consider "Going to a Courthouse and Ordering Chinese Food" for Their Wedding

Lady Gaga would marry Michael Polansky anywhere—and in fact, the two are considering it.

The star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about her new role in Joker: Folie à Deux, and talk turned to the star's plans for her impending wedding.

"I don't know what we're gonna do," Gaga explained. "We're not exactly sure yet, but..."

She continued, "We actually talk about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food. But knowing me, also, like, it could become like a circus with unicorns."

Frankly, I think either of these options would be fantastic, and very true to Gaga.

Lady Gaga on Getting Engaged, Playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie Ã Deux & New Harlequin Album - YouTube Watch On

Little Monsters everywhere will be thrilled to hear that Gaga could not be happier in her relationship with Polansky.

Speaking to People earlier this week, the "Born This Way" singer absolutely gushed about her businessman fiancé, telling the publication, "I just love my fiancé so much. He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Okay, well I'm sobbing now, but that's fine.

The superstar first revealed to the world that she and her beau were engaged during the Paris Olympics, when she introduce Polansky to then-French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as "my fiancé"—as seen in footage shared by Attal on TikTok.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

The two have been together since around 2020, and were fairly under the radar for a while. They first sparked engagement rumors in April 2024, after Gaga was spotted wearing a gigantic ring on the appropriate finger.

Jeweler Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds previously told Marie Claire about the bauble, "Michael’s choice of engagement ring is an eye-catching yet classic design, perfectly matching Lady Gaga’s unique style."

Taylor added, "I would estimate the ring to be worth upwards of £900,000 ($1.15m), possibly even £1 million ($1.3m), given the quality and size of the diamond."

Well, only the best for our Gaga.