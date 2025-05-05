Dua Lipa Gives Chanel Some Edge on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Complete with some subtle naked details.
Dua Lipa, a radical optimist and vacation queen, is putting in work at the 2025 Met Gala. She just arrived on the carpet in a gown that is sure to be among the best looks of the night. The singer (and possible fiancé to British actor Callum Turner, given the engagement rumors) has just swapped her usual Chanel 25 bag for a custom Chanel gown for her fourth Met appearance, which makes sense given her brand ambassador status. The ensemble was a dramatic departure from her sporty look at this weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
The gown featured a tweed overcoat interwoven with tiny silver crystals, which was later removed to unveil a V-neck gown with a sheer midriff. A feathered mini skirt sat beneath a black chiffon overskirt that flowed elegantly as she ascended the steps. She accessorized with sheer gloves and an abundance of silver necklaces and earrings that come courtesy of CHANEL High Jewelry.
Turner stood by his partner's side as they stepped onto the Met steps. This marks the first time the duo has made a red carpet appearance together.
One thing we can be sure of? Her hair and makeup always look perfect. Her ebony tresses were coiffed into glossy black curls across her forehead, while her glam consisted of the usual suspects: a bronzy blush, black eyeliner, and a nude-pink lip. However, she amped up the look with two tiny silver sparkles underneath her eyes.
Lipa is no stranger to gracing the iconic carpet. At the 2024 Gala, she traded the traditional "sleeping beauty" vibe for a grungy, lingerie-inspired Marc Jacobs look. Her ruby-red hair was styled into a sleek side part with soft waves, while her makeup complemented the vibe of her outfit: dark and sultry.
Don't get it twisted—the fashion chameleon isn't a one-note wonder. As co-chair of the Gala in 2023, she made a sartorial 180 with a clean-cut, well-tailored white Chanel gown. Her look was completed with clean-girl makeup and softly curled hair. Fashioned from white tweed (a house signature), it was one that wouldn't have felt entirely out of place on tonight's red carpet, given its perfect fit and impeccable tailoring.
Per reporting from Vogue, tonight's Met Gala theme is "Tailored for You" in celebration of the opening of the new exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Lipa's most recent Chanel ensemble embodies tonight's theme more literally with its cropped silhouette and criss-cross design across her stomach. But of course, she put her cool-girl spin on the brand's house codes, presenting us with a gown perfectly tailored for her, and isn't that the point?
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
If you want even more proof that the "Houdini" singer can master just about any aesthetic, look no further than her dress at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala in New York. She chose a straight-from-the-runway naked dress from Schiaparelli. She accessorized the maxi dress just as it was shown at the brand's show back in March, with extravagant floral gold jewelry.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Doechii Brought Her Voluminous Afro to the 2025 Met Gala and We Are All Grateful
The glam is next level.
-
Miley Cyrus's Met Gala Look Is 'Something Beautiful'
It's giving 'Reputation (Miley's Version)'.
-
Doechii Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Louis Vuitton Suit
While embodying a "student of hip-hop," the Swamp Princess delivered a sharp look.
-
Miley Cyrus's Black and Gold 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Is 'Something Beautiful'
It's giving 'Reputation (Miley's Version)'.
-
Doechii Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Louis Vuitton Suit Honoring Black Dandyism
While embodying a "student of hip-hop," the Swamp Princess delivered a sharp look.
-
Lupita Nyong’o Wears an Elegant Baby Blue Chanel Suit on the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet
The actor gave a new definition to "all work, no play."
-
Rihanna's 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Unveils Her Third Pregnancy in a Bump-Flaunting Crop Top
Classic Rihanna.
-
Zendaya's White 2025 Met Gala Suit Brings Her Bridal Style to Fashion's Biggest Red Carpet
She's about to star on so many mood boards.
-
Gigi Hadid Is a Miu Miu Golden Girl on the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet
Get all the details here.
-
Sydney Sweeney Reveals the '60s Reference Behind Her 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Look
She posted a snap of her reference photo ahead of the carpet.
-
Every Gown, Suit, and Outfit From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
We'll still be talking about these looks a week from now, guaranteed.