NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa, a radical optimist and vacation queen, is putting in work at the 2025 Met Gala. She just arrived on the carpet in a gown that is sure to be among the best looks of the night. The singer (and possible fiancé to British actor Callum Turner, given the engagement rumors) has just swapped her usual Chanel 25 bag for a custom Chanel gown for her fourth Met appearance, which makes sense given her brand ambassador status. The ensemble was a dramatic departure from her sporty look at this weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The gown featured a tweed overcoat interwoven with tiny silver crystals, which was later removed to unveil a V-neck gown with a sheer midriff. A feathered mini skirt sat beneath a black chiffon overskirt that flowed elegantly as she ascended the steps. She accessorized with sheer gloves and an abundance of silver necklaces and earrings that come courtesy of CHANEL High Jewelry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lipa's custom Chanel look brought some serious edge to the navy carpet.

Turner stood by his partner's side as they stepped onto the Met steps. This marks the first time the duo has made a red carpet appearance together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Turner and Lipa turned the Met Gala into date night.

One thing we can be sure of? Her hair and makeup always look perfect. Her ebony tresses were coiffed into glossy black curls across her forehead, while her glam consisted of the usual suspects: a bronzy blush, black eyeliner, and a nude-pink lip. However, she amped up the look with two tiny silver sparkles underneath her eyes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lipa was every part the edgy anti-bride in her custom Chanel look.

Lipa is no stranger to gracing the iconic carpet. At the 2024 Gala, she traded the traditional "sleeping beauty" vibe for a grungy, lingerie-inspired Marc Jacobs look. Her ruby-red hair was styled into a sleek side part with soft waves, while her makeup complemented the vibe of her outfit: dark and sultry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Dua Lipa attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lipa's ultra-sexy Marc Jacobs look was a radical change from the evening's theme in 2024.

Don't get it twisted—the fashion chameleon isn't a one-note wonder. As co-chair of the Gala in 2023, she made a sartorial 180 with a clean-cut, well-tailored white Chanel gown. Her look was completed with clean-girl makeup and softly curled hair. Fashioned from white tweed (a house signature), it was one that wouldn't have felt entirely out of place on tonight's red carpet, given its perfect fit and impeccable tailoring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lipa's Chanel look in 2023 was fit for a co-chair.

Per reporting from Vogue, tonight's Met Gala theme is "Tailored for You" in celebration of the opening of the new exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Lipa's most recent Chanel ensemble embodies tonight's theme more literally with its cropped silhouette and criss-cross design across her stomach. But of course, she put her cool-girl spin on the brand's house codes, presenting us with a gown perfectly tailored for her, and isn't that the point?

If you want even more proof that the "Houdini" singer can master just about any aesthetic, look no further than her dress at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala in New York. She chose a straight-from-the-runway naked dress from Schiaparelli. She accessorized the maxi dress just as it was shown at the brand's show back in March, with extravagant floral gold jewelry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Dua Lipa attends the 50th Chaplin Award Gala on April 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Lipa nailed the naked dress vibe in Schiaparelli.

