Dua Lipa, a radical optimist and vacation queen, is putting in work at the 2025 Met Gala. She just arrived on the carpet in a gown that is sure to be among the best looks of the night. The singer (and possible fiancé to British actor Callum Turner, given the engagement rumors) has just swapped her usual Chanel 25 bag for a custom Chanel gown for her fourth Met appearance, which makes sense given her brand ambassador status. The ensemble was a dramatic departure from her sporty look at this weekend's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The gown featured a tweed overcoat interwoven with tiny silver crystals, which was later removed to unveil a V-neck gown with a sheer midriff. A feathered mini skirt sat beneath a black chiffon overskirt that flowed elegantly as she ascended the steps. She accessorized with sheer gloves and an abundance of silver necklaces and earrings that come courtesy of CHANEL High Jewelry.

Lipa's custom Chanel look brought some serious edge to the navy carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner stood by his partner's side as they stepped onto the Met steps. This marks the first time the duo has made a red carpet appearance together.

Turner and Lipa turned the Met Gala into date night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing we can be sure of? Her hair and makeup always look perfect. Her ebony tresses were coiffed into glossy black curls across her forehead, while her glam consisted of the usual suspects: a bronzy blush, black eyeliner, and a nude-pink lip. However, she amped up the look with two tiny silver sparkles underneath her eyes.

Lipa was every part the edgy anti-bride in her custom Chanel look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa is no stranger to gracing the iconic carpet. At the 2024 Gala, she traded the traditional "sleeping beauty" vibe for a grungy, lingerie-inspired Marc Jacobs look. Her ruby-red hair was styled into a sleek side part with soft waves, while her makeup complemented the vibe of her outfit: dark and sultry.

Lipa's ultra-sexy Marc Jacobs look was a radical change from the evening's theme in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't get it twisted—the fashion chameleon isn't a one-note wonder. As co-chair of the Gala in 2023, she made a sartorial 180 with a clean-cut, well-tailored white Chanel gown. Her look was completed with clean-girl makeup and softly curled hair. Fashioned from white tweed (a house signature), it was one that wouldn't have felt entirely out of place on tonight's red carpet, given its perfect fit and impeccable tailoring.

Lipa's Chanel look in 2023 was fit for a co-chair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per reporting from Vogue, tonight's Met Gala theme is "Tailored for You" in celebration of the opening of the new exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Lipa's most recent Chanel ensemble embodies tonight's theme more literally with its cropped silhouette and criss-cross design across her stomach. But of course, she put her cool-girl spin on the brand's house codes, presenting us with a gown perfectly tailored for her, and isn't that the point?

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want even more proof that the "Houdini" singer can master just about any aesthetic, look no further than her dress at the 50th Chaplin Award Gala in New York. She chose a straight-from-the-runway naked dress from Schiaparelli. She accessorized the maxi dress just as it was shown at the brand's show back in March, with extravagant floral gold jewelry.