Lady Gaga Says Falling in Love With "Best Friend" Michael Polansky Changed "Everything"
"I just love my fiancé so much."
Lady Gaga is most definitely besotted with her fiancé Michael Polansky. While promoting her new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, at its premiere in Los Angeles, Gaga opened up about how falling in love with Polansky changed "everything" for her.
While speaking to People, Gaga discussed Polansky's role as a co-executive producer on her new album, Harlequin, which is a companion album to the Joker sequel.
"It's just the first time that we decided to fully just go into it and do it," Gaga said of her collaboration with Polansky. "It just felt right."
She continued, "We were both so excited ... We were all warmed up and ready to go."
The "Die With a Smile" singer also made her feelings for Polansky clear, telling People, "I just love my fiancé so much ... He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes."
Earlier this year, Gaga discussed her romance with Polansky during a Vogue interview, revealing that her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, was responsible for bringing the pair together.
Gaga's mom runs the singer's Born This Way Foundation, which is how she first met Polansky in 2019. The Oscar winner explained, "My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'"
Gaga continued, "I could never have imagined that my mom ... found the most perfect person for me?"
Polansky and Gaga finally met in December 2019 while both attending entrepreneur Sean Parker's 40th birthday party in Los Angeles.
"I got invited and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there,' and my mom said yes, and so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," she told the publication. "We had the most amazing conversation."
During the Vogue interview, Polansky hilariously remarked that he "didn’t make it three steps into the party before someone told him that Lady Gaga was looking for him." Luckily, he was quickly enamored with the pop superstar.
"I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect," he told the outlet. "I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness—she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
