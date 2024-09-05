Lady Gaga Says Her Mom Predicted She Would Marry Michael Polansky Before They Even Met
“My mom met Michael and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ ”
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were so obviously meant-to-be that the first prediction they'd eventually tie the knot came before they ever met.
Seriously.
In a new Vogue interview, the Joker actress opened up about her romance with Polansky, sharing some rare details about how they met and got engaged, and their meet-cute is the stuff of romance novels and romcoms.
Gaga says she and Polansky met in 2019 through her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, who runs Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and met Polansky through what the Vogue cover story describes as "philanthropic overlap."
“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’" Gaga explained. "I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?"
The pair didn't actually meet until December 2019, when they both attended entrepreneur Sean Parker's 40th birthday bash in Los Angeles—and Gaga was understandably interested in meeting her predicted "future husband."
“I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," she explained. "We had the most amazing conversation.”
For Polansky's part, he told Vogue he "didn’t make it three steps into the party before someone told him that Lady Gaga was looking for him"—which, honestly, is just another example of their love story giving romcom energy.
“I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect,” he said. "I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness—she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota."
Gaga said they talked on the phone for weeks before going on their first date “and just fell in love" just before COVID hit. Polansky was living in San Francisco at the time, but ended up staying with the "Die With a Smile" singer at her house in Malibu for over a year—and she says she cherishes that time they spent together during lockdowns.
“It was really kind of special," she explained. "I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me—outside of Lady Gaga.”
After more than four years together, Gaga and Polansky are more in love than ever and even got engaged earlier this year.
