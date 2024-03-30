According to Laura Dern, Taylor Swift Is a "Real Deal Filmmaker"

Laura Dern is giving Taylor Swift her well-deserved flowers.



During a recent interview on TheWrap's UnWrapped podcast, the Star Wars actress said Swift certainly knows what she is doing in the director's chair and behind the camera.



“She is a real deal," Dern said. "On top of everything else amazing that she does and is a real deal filmmaker, which I got to experience firsthand. I’m excited to watch that part of her journey wherever she continues to take it amongst everything."



The pair had previously worked together on Swift's music video for "Bejeweled," which Swift directed herself. In the Cinderella-inspired video, Dern stars opposite Swift as her evil stepmother—members of the band Haim starred as Swift's equally terrible stepsisters.

“Listen, wherever she wants to go, I’ll show up," Dern continued. "I love her."

Dern has made it known to fans that she is a proud Swiftie, posting selfies and pictures alongside Swift a few times on her personal Instagram page.



"t’s been so special to celebrate my friend Taylor’s gorgeous short film, All Too Well, and have discussions about her filmmaking and influences," the actress posted back in November, 2022, along with a photo of the pair posing for the camera together and a screenshot of the two on Zoom.



In March, Dern also paid homage to the Folklore star as she kicked off her history-making "Eras Tour."

"Celebrating our amazing buddy’s first show of tour," Dern posted, along with a photo featuring Swift. "Extraordinary. Found family."



And like any dedicated Switie, Dern also shared a photo of the now-famous "friendship bracelets" that have become synonymous with Swift fans' concert attire.

"Congratulations to my extraordinary buddy and the unparalleled, incredible team of dancers, musicians, road crew, management, and everyone who has made the Eras Tour a lifelong magic memory to behold," Dern captioned the post.

During a January 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Dern said that working with Swift on the music video she directed was an "incredible time."

"I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is, how prepared she was, how improvisational and fun it was," Dern told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time. "I had the time of my life. So, it was amazing."