Lea Michele Paid a Beautiful Tribute to Cory Monteith 10 Years After His Tragic Passing

Glee star Cory Monteith passed away 10 years ago, on July 13, 2013, at 31 years old.

His costar Lea Michele, who was dating Monteith at the time of his death, took to Instagram on Thursday to pay a loving tribute to Monteith.

"Hey you," she wrote. "10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time.

"I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together."

Michele's friends took to the comments to show their love to her and Monteith.

"Such a tragic loss of such a good human. Fucking addiction man. If anyone out there is suffering from this horrible disease, check out AA. Saved my life. Xo," said John Stamos.

Glee star Becca Tobin wrote simply, "Love you"

Jamie-Lynn Sigler added, "Love you so much."

Monteith was found dead at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver in 2013, having overdosed on heroin and alcohol, according to USA Today.

Michele and Monteith first confirmed their relationship in February 2012, and dated up until Monteith's tragic death.

In December 2013, Michele opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about dealing with the grief of losing Monteith. She said, referring to being on set after his death, "Grief goes with you every day. Whatever you're doing. When there's great moments, when there's hard moments, so I'd rather, for me, be at work with the people I love that are going through the same thing." She said that the cast of Glee supported one another through their grieving process.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, please visit Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous to find resources.