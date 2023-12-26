Lily Gladstone Was a 'Titanic' Obsessive, Too

The absolute chokehold Titanic has had on all of us, amirite? It's the stuff of cinematic legend: people aspire to create and star in movies as iconic and culture-shifting as the James Cameron did, but nobody's managed to pull it off. Just ask Leonardo DiCaprio's most recent co-star, Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone.

"It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on," Gladstone explained to PEOPLE. "I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R’ Us when that was still around."

The actress—who will no doubt be a major play in this year's Oscars race due to her portrayal of the Osage woman Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon—was not, however, initially on board with the film due to a crush on DiCaprio (though it would be easy to assume as much, given his status as Number One Crush Object to millions of girls (and guys) in the '90s.

No, she admitted, she "loved that movie for the film and for Kate Winslet. Leo was great in it because Jack Dawson was great," showing that the actress was not one for the parasocial relationships that so often define our youthful crushes.

"And it's funny, whenever I had crushes in sixth grade — because the year that it came out for me — I would kind of project my crushes into Jack Dawson. It was never on Jack Dawson," she added.

Titanic wasn’t her introduction to DiCaprio, however. "I had been a fan of Leo long before that. My first film that I watched him in was, I can't remember which one came first, but it was either What’s Eating Gilbert Grape or This Boy's Life," she continues. "I loved Romeo + Juliet."

Lily Gladstone: she's just like us...only she'll probably win an Oscar!