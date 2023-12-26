Lily Gladstone Was a 'Titanic' Obsessive, Too

The absolute chokehold Titanic has had on all of us, amirite? It's the stuff of cinematic legend: people aspire to create and star in movies as iconic and culture-shifting as the James Cameron did, but nobody's managed to pull it off. Just ask Leonardo DiCaprio's most recent co-star, Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone.
"It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on," Gladstone explained to PEOPLE. "I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R’ Us when that was still around."
The actress—who will no doubt be a major play in this year's Oscars race due to her portrayal of the Osage woman Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon—was not, however, initially on board with the film due to a crush on DiCaprio (though it would be easy to assume as much, given his status as Number One Crush Object to millions of girls (and guys) in the '90s.
No, she admitted, she "loved that movie for the film and for Kate Winslet. Leo was great in it because Jack Dawson was great," showing that the actress was not one for the parasocial relationships that so often define our youthful crushes.
"And it's funny, whenever I had crushes in sixth grade — because the year that it came out for me — I would kind of project my crushes into Jack Dawson. It was never on Jack Dawson," she added.
Titanic wasn’t her introduction to DiCaprio, however. "I had been a fan of Leo long before that. My first film that I watched him in was, I can't remember which one came first, but it was either What’s Eating Gilbert Grape or This Boy's Life," she continues. "I loved Romeo + Juliet."
Lily Gladstone: she's just like us...only she'll probably win an Oscar!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian and Adira Ohanian 'Work Out' In Adorable Christmas Video
While speaking French, of course.
By Jamie Feldman
-
These Are the Exact LED Masks Inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS-Wrapped Presents
She used the same setup to recover from her holiday party.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Princess Charlotte's Christmas Look Featured One Of 2023's Biggest Trends
So chic.
By Jamie Feldman