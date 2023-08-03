Lindsay Lohan Revealed the Adorable Gift Her Movie Mom Jamie Lee Curtis Sent for Her Baby Boy

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed a baby boy recently, and the actress' real-life mom has of course expressed how thrilled she is with her new grandson.

But Dina isn't the only one fussing over baby Luai: Lohan's Freaky Friday mom Jamie Lee Curtis was also absolutely delighted for the new parents.

Upon hearing that Luai had been born, Curtis sent Lohan some sweet baby gifts, which the first-time mom promptly photographed and posted to her Instagram Story.

The gift included a series of children's books written by Curtis herself, plus what looks like a fuzzy blanket (yes, I would like three of these, please).

Lohan wrote, "Thank you @jamieleecurtis" with a bunch of happy emojis to show her appreciation for the thoughtful present.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lindsay Lohan / Instagram)

Meanwhile, when Luai was born back in July, Curtis sweetly dedicated an Instagram post to Lohan, writing alongside some throwback photos of the two of them, "MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan"

Lohan has been too busy (rightly) hanging out with her baby boy to be super active on social media recently, but she did just break her silence to post a lovely selfie of her postpartum body as part of a collaboration with the brand Frida Mom.

She wrote, "I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner"