Lindsay Lohan and Her Husband Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut, And They're Just So Cute Together

ICYMI, Lindsay Lohan stars in a new movie that is out on Netflix now.

Not only is it incredibly exciting that we get to see our mid-noughties fave back on the silver screen, but this new offering also happens to be a Christmas rom-com titled Falling for Christmas, which should tell you everything you need to know.

To celebrate the release, Lohan attended a special screening of the movie in New York City, with her husband Bader Shammas as her date. These two are so cute together, and I'm just so happy about this whole situation.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Badder / Getty)

Also, Lohan looked frickin' fabulous on the night, elegant in a beautiful sheer-but-not-actually-sheer embroidered floor-length floral gown, with long sleeves, and a simple round neckline.

She wore here hair slicked back and in a neat pony tail, which left room for her glam makeup to steal the show. It's really a winning look.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder / Getty)

Lohan recently spoke to Vogue about her exciting new movie and her Christmas plans. She addressed one of the scenes in the movie where she, a spoiled heiress, is attempting to do housework, and it turns into a great comedy (super reminiscent of Just My Luck, BTW, for those in the know).

"A lot of the times as actors, we hold ourselves back from really going there and being funny, and we only say what’s on the page," Lohan told the publication.

"I’ve learned to just let myself go with it, and something funny usually comes out of it. And if that something funny works, then I like to add on to it.

"That’s what we did in this film: When I’m trying to open the [bed] sheets, I was like, I can do so much more with this. Can I keep going?

"My favorite scene was plunging the toilet—that was some of the most fun to do. When you can make the crew and the director laugh on set, that’s the best feeling in the world. You’re like, OK, it was actually funny."

Lohan also addressed what she's most grateful for this holiday season.

"I’m grateful for the people in my life. My family, my husband, and my extended family," she said.

"And the support that I’ve gotten from a lot of people and fans that have watched me over the years. I feel really blessed. I’m grateful to have a home and a bed to sleep in.

"Just the simple things—there’s so many little things that we forget to be grateful for."

OK, don't you just love her???