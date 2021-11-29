Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged to Her "Love" Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! The actress announced that she and her boyfriend Bader Shammas are planning to tie the knot in a new Instagram post.

Alongside four sweet photos of the couple, all featuring a gorgeous diamond ring on *that* finger, Lohan wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love"

The star disabled comments on the post, presumably in a bid not to let mean-spirited trolls ruin her happy moment.

Lohan and Shammas—the vice-president of Credit Suisse—have been dating for two years, the Independent reports, and both currently live in Dubai. They have kept their relationship mostly under wraps.

On the subject of the ring, the COO of Rare Carat, Apeksha Kothari, told Page Six, "With high color and high clarity, I would estimate the retail value at a cool quarter of a million dollars—$250,000."

Lohan has lived mostly out of the spotlight in recent years after going through some difficult times, but recently announced her return to filming with a Netflix Christmas movie. "Back at work and couldn’t be happier! Action! @netflix @netflixfilm," she wrote on Instagram.

Her Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett commented, "You are the superstar of superstars."

The project in question, Christmas in Wonderland, is currently in production and is due to be released in 2022. In it, Lohan stars opposite Chord Overstreet in a holiday romance involving "amnesia" and a "handsome lodge owner," which I think we can all agree are the only two elements that take a good Christmas movie and turn it into a damn fantastic Christmas movie. I. Cannot. Wait.