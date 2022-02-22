Lindsay Lohan Just Recreated an Iconic 'Parent Trap' Scene and Fans Are Not OK
Everyone go follow her TikTok now!!!
Lindsay Lohan joined TikTok this month, but had only posted a few not super noteworthy videos until now: a quick intro to announce her arrival on the platform, and two ads with Planet Fitness.
Her latest post, though, shows she's learned a lot about how to make a splash on the Gen Z-favored platform—even though she tapped into some quintessentially millennial nostalgia to do it.
It was simple genius: Lohan just dubbed over an audio from a cult Parent Trap scene, lip-syncing "yes, do you want to know the difference between us? I have class, and you don't" in a British accent. She captioned the video, "you heard it here first. #theparenttrap"
ICYMI, Lohan played twins Hallie and Annie in the 1998 movie, which makes the following comment a lot funnier: The official account for TikTok wrote, "oh, don't do this to me. i’m already seeing double"
TikTok star Rod, who is known for very millennial content, wrote, "UMMMMMMMM IM SCREAMINGANDCRYINGANDTHROWINGUP"
Someone else wrote, "This just healed my inner child," while another user wondered what all this activity *means*. "THE QUEEN IS BACK PLS TELL ME YOU’RE DROPPING A MOVIE SOON," the person wrote.
Worry not, fans of Mean Girls and Just My Luck (the best romcom ever made, IMO). Lohan is in fact dropping a movie soon, per IMDb: She stars in Christmas romance Christmas in Wonderland opposite Chord Overstreet, which should be released sometime in 2022. I. Can't. Wait.
@lindsaylohan ♬ original sound - MD
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Adele and Rich Paul Looked Totally Loved Up at the NBA All-Star Game
Also, Mary J. Blige was there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Warned Prince William About Photographers Following Him "For the Rest of His Life" on His First Day of School
5-year-old William rebelled a bit.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Once Opened Up About Her "Mum Guilt" When Making Decisions for Her Kids
She spoke candidly to podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.
By Iris Goldsztajn