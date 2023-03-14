Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant!

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom! The Mean Girls star shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of a white baby onesie that reads "coming soon..." along with the caption, "We are blessed and excited!"

Lohan is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, who she married last July. She also shared the news with TMZ, adding in a statement, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Congrats LiLo!