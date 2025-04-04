Lindsay Lohan Blings Out Her Boho-Chic Saint Laurent Mini Dress With a Gold Chain Belt
The 'Freakier Friday' star has officially joined 2025's biggest trend revival.
Lindsay Lohan knows there is no substance on Earth more powerful and magnetic than a redhead clad in a brilliant shade of green. Which is all to say the Parent Trap alum knew exactly what she was doing when she showed up at CinemaCon dressed in an eye-catching emerald mini dress from Saint Laurent.
On April 3, the 38-year-old hit the red carpet to promote her forthcoming Freaky Friday sequel movie, Freakier Friday, in a fittingly nostalgic look. Stylist Mariel Haenn—whose clientele also includes Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld—pulled a smocked off-the-shoulder mini dress for the occasion. I suppose this makes Lohan's foray into the boho fashion resurgence official. As one of the trend's Y2K forebears, it's so important to have her back in the fold for the boho-chic revival.
The mother of one accessorized her press day outfit with several accessories from the French fashion house, which is currently being overseen by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Slung low on her hips was a slim gold chain belt that accented the frock's drop-waist silhouette. Around her neck, she wore a gold coin pendant that looked to be a sentimental piece of some sort. Lohan adorned her ears with a set of orb-like gold studs that color-coordinated beautifully with her almond milk blonde hair transformation.
LiLo finished her look with office siren-coded sheer black tights and matching black slingback heels from Saint Laurent, plus a platinum watch, her hulking diamond engagement ring, and a French manicure. That's right, the only nail art design that mattered in the early 2000s has come back with a vengeance just in time for the LiLo renaissance. Time really is a flat circle.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
According to Women Over 50, the Sephora Sale Holds Mature Skin Beauty Treasures
On a mega discount, no less.
By Siena Gagliano Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Has Reached Peak Angel Status with Her Broadway Glam
Furiously taking notes.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Forget About Stress From Your Own Job By Watching One of These Great Workplace TV Shows
From iconic sitcoms to award-winning dramas.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Unveils a New Minimalist Date Night Outfit With Two Clever Layers and The Row's $30,000 Bag
She paired an inventive spring styling hack with a $30,000 doctor bag.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Adidas Tokyo Sneaker Just Shot to the Top of My It-Shoe Wish List, Thanks to Jennifer Lawrence
She said the Taekwondo's days are numbered.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles a Cloud-Like Cape Over Her Gravity-Defying Revenge Dress for a Night on Broadway
She understood the opening night assignment.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Aimee Lou Wood Pairs Katie Holmes's $625 Birkin Bag Look-Alike With the Sweetest Shoe Trend
The 'White Lotus' star dressed like an office siren for her appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Clinches a Victory for the Bomber Jacket Trend at a Championship Soccer Match
The model rallied behind her hometown team in a sporty look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Streamlines Her Boho-Chic Sequin Blouse With Hot Librarian Trousers
The model is single-handedly carrying the look's revival on her back.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Dresses Down in Adidas Sneakers and The Row's Luxe Bomber Jacket for Date Night With Noah Centineo
The actor tapped The Row for dinner with her rumored fling.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Matching Airport Outfits Casually Showcase Their Cozy Couple Style
The actor and her football champ fiancé just touched down in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published