Lindsay Lohan knows there is no substance on Earth more powerful and magnetic than a redhead clad in a brilliant shade of green. Which is all to say the Parent Trap alum knew exactly what she was doing when she showed up at CinemaCon dressed in an eye-catching emerald mini dress from Saint Laurent.

On April 3, the 38-year-old hit the red carpet to promote her forthcoming Freaky Friday sequel movie, Freakier Friday, in a fittingly nostalgic look. Stylist Mariel Haenn—whose clientele also includes Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld—pulled a smocked off-the-shoulder mini dress for the occasion. I suppose this makes Lohan's foray into the boho fashion resurgence official. As one of the trend's Y2K forebears, it's so important to have her back in the fold for the boho-chic revival.

Lindsay Lohan wears a full Saint Laurent look that pairs an emerald green mini dress with a chain belt and slingback pumps. (Image credit: Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent Smocked Dress in Stretch Jersey in Vert $5,500 at Saint Laurent Inc

The mother of one accessorized her press day outfit with several accessories from the French fashion house, which is currently being overseen by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Slung low on her hips was a slim gold chain belt that accented the frock's drop-waist silhouette. Around her neck, she wore a gold coin pendant that looked to be a sentimental piece of some sort. Lohan adorned her ears with a set of orb-like gold studs that color-coordinated beautifully with her almond milk blonde hair transformation.

Saint Laurent Thin Chain Belt in Light Bronze Free $1,150 at Saint Laurent Inc

LiLo finished her look with office siren-coded sheer black tights and matching black slingback heels from Saint Laurent, plus a platinum watch, her hulking diamond engagement ring, and a French manicure. That's right, the only nail art design that mattered in the early 2000s has come back with a vengeance just in time for the LiLo renaissance. Time really is a flat circle.

Saint Laurent Saint Laurent L'entracte 110 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1,100 at Mytheresa

Commando Commando The Sexy Sheer Tight $40 at Revolve