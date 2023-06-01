Lizzo Slammed Body-Shamers for Nasty Comments About Her: "I'm Literally Just Trying to Live and Be Healthy"

Welcome to another depressing day on the internet, where everybody feels entitled to express their horrible unsolicited opinions about other people.

Lizzo was once again minding her own business when she logged onto Twitter and saw a bunch of fatphobic comments about herself. She responded to let people know exactly what she thought about all of this.

The star took to her (locked) account to share a screenshot of a tweet that read, "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating"

The multi-platinum artist wrote, "I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis

"It’s really starting to make me hate the world.

"Then someone in the comments said I eat 'lots of fast food'

"I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO…

"I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t"

The "About Damn Time" singer also shared a screenshot of a tweet that read, "I don't think Lizzie [sic] wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be.

"It's her brand

"If she's working with nutritionists they're probably showing her how to eat healthy and maintain her size."

To that, Lizzo replied, "Y’all really need to touch grass…

"I’m not trying to BE fat

"I’m not trying to BE smaller

"I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.

"This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!

"Yall speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated"

Her fans had Thoughts about this whole ordeal.

"The cruelty she faces every day when she's just doing her job and minding her business is outrageous," wrote one person. "Even the quotes are nasty because she refuses to be miserable, which is what some people want. Why does her size matter to you?"

One person put it simply and beautifully, writing, "Being bothered by fat that is on another person's body is very weird."

This. Exactly this.