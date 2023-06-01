Lizzo Slammed Body-Shamers for Nasty Comments About Her: "I'm Literally Just Trying to Live and Be Healthy"

Welcome to another depressing day on the internet, where everybody feels entitled to express their horrible unsolicited opinions about other people.
Lizzo was once again minding her own business when she logged onto Twitter and saw a bunch of fatphobic comments about herself. She responded to let people know exactly what she thought about all of this.
The star took to her (locked) account to share a screenshot of a tweet that read, "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating"
The multi-platinum artist wrote, "I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis
"It’s really starting to make me hate the world.
"Then someone in the comments said I eat 'lots of fast food'
"I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO…
"I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t"
The "About Damn Time" singer also shared a screenshot of a tweet that read, "I don't think Lizzie [sic] wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be.
"It's her brand
"If she's working with nutritionists they're probably showing her how to eat healthy and maintain her size."
To that, Lizzo replied, "Y’all really need to touch grass…
"I’m not trying to BE fat
"I’m not trying to BE smaller
"I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.
"This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!
"Yall speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated"
Her fans had Thoughts about this whole ordeal.
"The cruelty she faces every day when she's just doing her job and minding her business is outrageous," wrote one person. "Even the quotes are nasty because she refuses to be miserable, which is what some people want. Why does her size matter to you?"
The cruelty she faces every day when she's just doing her job and minding her business is outrageous. Even the quotes are nasty because she refuses to be miserable, which is what some people want. Why does her size matter to you? https://t.co/imYH5VBds1June 1, 2023
One person put it simply and beautifully, writing, "Being bothered by fat that is on another person's body is very weird."
This. Exactly this.
Being bothered by fat that is on another person's body is very weird. https://t.co/05svP3ZSKvJune 1, 2023
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Raven-Symoné Says She Used to Make Her Dates Sign an NDA Before Sex
It kind of makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Cattrall Didn't See or Speak to Her Costars When Filming 'And Just Like That' Cameo
That's some type of commitment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Used Four-Word Command to Keep Her Older Brother Prince George in Check
Always watching out for royal protocol.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ariana Grande Responded to "Concerns" About Her Body: "Healthy Can Look Different"
It's nobody's place to comment on other people's bodies.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Appeared to Respond to Body-Shamers Following Her Golden Globes Appearance, And It's Heartbreaking
How about we stop commenting on women's bodies?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo Hit Back at Kanye West's Body-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
"I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Hit Back at Weight-Shamers on TikTok: "I Am Perfect the Way I Am"
Louder, pls!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Nicola Coughlan Would Like Everyone to Stop Commenting on Her Body, Please
TYSM.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Alicia Silverstone Gave the Finger to This Body-Shaming Caption in a Very Honest TikTok
Don't mess with Cher.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tess Holliday Accuses Chloë Moretz's New Snow White Movie of Body-Shaming
It's not being skinny that makes Snow White beautiful, okay?
By Noelle Devoe