Lizzo Says She Doesn't Exercise to "Escape Fatness" in Inspiring New TikTok

Lizzo has been incredibly open about her relationship to her body over her years in the spotlight, and her fans are so grateful for her willingness to change the narrative.

For her most recent dose of refreshing honesty, the multi-award-winning musician stitched a TikTok in which the original user said about their fitness journey, "weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness."

Lizzo then agreed with the original video's important message, saying, "heavy on the not trying to escape fatness. Heavy f***ing on it."

The star went on to explain why exercising is so important to her, and why it has absolutely nothing to do with weight for her.

"I have a very high-performance job," she said.

"For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.

"It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

Lizzo then explained that her holistic health is the most important thing for her, and that that's what motivates her to move her body and eat a balanced diet where she can.

"I've always loved moving my body. I've always loved working out," she said.

"I'm very holistically conscious, like I am very hippie-dippie and woo woo when it comes to food and supplements and just thinking about my body and the environment, and I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin."

The star wanted to make sure to set that assumption straight.

"I'm not tryna be thin. I don't ever want to be thin. The goal is always here," she said as she tapped her head.

"Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

Fans rushed to the comments to celebrate Lizzo's message.

One person wrote, "THISSS! I can love my fat body and focus on my HOLISTIC health"

"healthy does not equal skinny," said someone else.

Lizzo truly is a gift to us all.