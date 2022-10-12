Lizzo Hit Back at Kanye West's Body-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While everyone is busy criticizing Kanye West for his racist actions and for encouraging pile-ons on public figures, Kanye West is busy criticizing everyone else, including Lizzo, who didn't ask for any of the weird unsolicited opinions she seems to receive on a daily basis.

Appearing on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, West—unprompted—began talking about Lizzo and her body. He said, "The media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it's actually unhealthy. Let's get aside the fact of whether it's fashion and vogue, which it's not ... it's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it's demonic."

Speaking at a concert in Toronto, Canada, Lizzo said, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in they motherf***ing mouth for no motherf***ing reason," adding, "I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business!"

The singer then quipped, "Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Lizzo has previously been outspoken both about creating self-acceptance of her body, and about how little said body is anybody else's business.

In an interview with People this past March, the star said, "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day."

She also compared herself to a certain reality star. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard," she said. "And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

In that same interview, she said, "OK, we all know I'm fat. I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

Please, can we?