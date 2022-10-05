Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West a "Bully and a Joke" for Going After a Fashion Editor

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gigi Hadid is not shy when it comes to defending her values—and her friends.

The supermodel told Kanye West exactly what she thought of his actions, after he took to attacking a fashion editor who criticized his latest Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.

Let's back up. To present his collection in Paris, West wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt, which people were quick to point out is highly offensive, as a slogan (and even a movement) often used by hate groups as a "racist response" to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

People reports that Vogue associate fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson posted criticism of West's show and "White Lives Matter" shirt in her Instagram Stories, following which the rapper and designer began posting mocking comments and captions aimed at Karefa-Johnson, which have since been deleted.

There are only two posts remaining on West's Instagram grid at time of writing, the first of which is a screenshot of texts seemingly sent to him, which tell him to stop insulting "that writer" and have a conversation with her instead.

Hadid, who has previously worked with Karefa-Johnson (per People), was not about to let this slide.

On that post, she commented, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke."

The second post is a photo taken from the fashion editor's Instagram, with a caption claiming that he and "Gabby" had a two-hour meeting, during which they apologized to each other. Hadid commented the simple but cutting, "It’s Gabriella*"

Fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber joined Hadid in defending the editor. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY. My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor."

Bieber called Karefa-Johnson, "the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."