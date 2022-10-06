Khloé Kardashian Told Kanye West to Leave His and Kim's Kids Out of Public Drama

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kanye West is not backing down—even though basically everyone is telling him to.

After he was at the center of a bunch of extremely public drama this week, West decided to bring his children with Kim Kardashian into the discussion, and their aunt Khloé is not having it.

Hitting back at very legitimate criticism he received at the hands of supermodel Gigi Hadid and DJ Venus X, the rapper once again took to Instagram to decry a completely separate situation, in a very confusing attempt to defend himself.

"I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS'S PERSPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN'T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY," the Yeezy creator wrote, adding that "Gabby" (Gabriella Karefa-Johnson) told him she "disagreed with that," and that Candace Owens was the only public figure to defend him re: the birthday drama.

Essentially, here West is claiming once again that he wasn't informed of the location of daughter Chicago's birthday party in January, even though he literally attended it? What that situation has to do with him deciding to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt for some reason is not immediately clear.

Anyway, Khloé commented a very fair message to her former brother-in-law, in which she shows that she has her nieces and nephews' best interests at heart.

"Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," the Good American founder wrote.

"Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.

"You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.

"Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish."

A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

West then proceeded to screenshot Khloé's comment, and post it on his grid calling her and the Kardashians liars. I won't go further into detail because, frankly, I find it all too depressing.

And if you haven't been following this particular piece of drama, the short version is: West wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his Yeezy show in Paris, which he ostensibly did to be, like, super controversial, but which it's hard to read as anything else but a dangerous gesture that will stir even more racism than already exists.

When Vogue associate fashion editor Karefa-Johnson criticized West for it on her Instagram Stories, he launched a social media attack on her. Her friends Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin soon came to her defence, as did Venus X. West didn't like that, and he let us know. And that's about it.