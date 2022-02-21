Lizzo Is Launching a Reality Show to Find New Backup Dancers

There are a lot of people for whom getting up on stage with Lizzo would be a dream come true—and the superstar knows it.

The singer (and dancer, and songwriter, and flutist, and actress) is launching a new reality show on Amazon Prime, and it looks totally amazing. The show, titled Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, sees women compete to become Lizzo's new backup dancers.

The contestants are all in bigger bodies—something which meant a lot to Lizzo, who also executive-produced the show.

"I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE… TURN IT UP—This is the greatest moment of my career yet," she wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer for the show. "Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls BITCH IMMA DO IT Ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?! WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS DROPS 3/25 ONLY ON @primevideo"

In the trailer, Lizzo tells the camera, "What's up, y'all—it's Lizzo. I'm looking for dancers to join me on my tour. Girls that look like me don't get representation. Time to pull up my sleeves, and find 'em myself."

After that, clips tease equal amounts of emotional moments, drama between contestants, and heartbreak for those who don't make it through.

Judging by the amount of all-caps comments, people are very, very here for it. "I F****N LOVE THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote Taraji P. Henson. "WOOOOOOOOO ITS TIIIIMMMMMMMMEEEEEEEE" said makeup artist Alexx Mayo. "YASSSSSSS" chimed in hairstylist Shelby Swain. Exciting stuff.