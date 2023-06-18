Lorde Resurrects Sweet Texts from Friend Taylor Swift from Six Years Ago

The media makes much ado about Taylor Swift’s relationships with men—but we’re here for the relationships she has with her female friends. Per Page Six, Lorde is giving us a rare glimpse into her friendship with Swift and how supportive she is, sharing a text from a woman she calls “kind.”
Lorde and Swift are longtime friends, and the text exchange was from 2017. “You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don’t-f—k-with-me vibes all around you,” Swift wrote.
She continued “And I don’t think first week record sales singularly define a legacy,” referencing Lorde’s album Melodrama. Lorde’s response? “I love you so much for this.” Her caption about the exchange read “Taylor was very kind and not wrong.”
The two have been friends for over a decade and Lorde shared the text on her Instagram story on Friday in honor of Melodrama’s sixth anniversary. Swift and Lorde’s friendship hasn’t been without complications, though—Lorde once insinuated that being Swift’s friend was like being around someone with an “autoimmune disease,” Page Six reports.
“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” Lorde told The Guardian in 2017. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are different sets of considerations within the friendship.”
While Lorde never mentioned Swift by name, fans caught on, and Lorde later issued an apology: “Didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i f—ked up & that was really insensitive. i’m sorry,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
Page Six reports “it’s unclear just how close Swift and Lorde are currently”—but, if this resurrected text exchange means anything, it looks like they’re doing just fine.
