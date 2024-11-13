Martha Stewart Playfully Pushes Drew Barrymore Away on TV: "You're The Wrong Gender"

Barrymore took it all on the chin.

Actress Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart attend ASPCA 19th Annual Bergh Ball honoring Drew Barrymore, hosted by Nathan Lane wiith music by Mark Ronson at the Plaza Hotel on April 14, 2016 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Martha Stewart is famously a woman who knows what she wants, and recently she did not want Drew Barrymore getting too close (but, like, as a joke).

Stewart was the talk show host's guest on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, and when Barrymore asked her what in life makes her feel "soft and gooey," the celebrity chef answered, "What makes me soft and gooey? Soft and gooey..." before adding, "Treatment" (via People).

Barrymore confirmed that she meant "soft and gooey treatment," before rubbing Stewart's shoulder and adding, "When you’re treated like a lady."

But Stewart jokingly told the actress, "You’re the wrong gender," then pushed Barrymore off of her. The host took it all on the chin, playing it up by acting out falling back dramatically.

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

Stewart appeared on the show to celebrate the release of her hundredth book, titled Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.

It's a long-running joke that Barrymore likes to get really touchy-feely with her guests, something that she herself has joked about. "I'll try to practice physical distance," the actress said in one interview after her show was picked up for another two years. She added that her tendency to get close to her guests and hug them, etc., is "not everyone's favorite, but I'm sorry to those people."

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

A photo posted by on

Stewart, as for her, has been making all sorts of headlines lately after the documentary about her life, titled Martha, hit Netflix on Oct. 30.

In particular, the mogul admitted to cheating on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart in the film, and also opened up about his cheating on her. She had some very strongly worded advice for viewers as well, telling them, "Young women, listen to my advice. If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of sh*t. Get out of that marriage."

YouTube YouTube
Watch On
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

