Martha Stewart Playfully Pushes Drew Barrymore Away on TV: "You're The Wrong Gender"

Martha Stewart is famously a woman who knows what she wants, and recently she did not want Drew Barrymore getting too close (but, like, as a joke).

Stewart was the talk show host's guest on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, and when Barrymore asked her what in life makes her feel "soft and gooey," the celebrity chef answered, "What makes me soft and gooey? Soft and gooey..." before adding, "Treatment" (via People).

Barrymore confirmed that she meant "soft and gooey treatment," before rubbing Stewart's shoulder and adding, "When you’re treated like a lady."

But Stewart jokingly told the actress, "You’re the wrong gender," then pushed Barrymore off of her. The host took it all on the chin, playing it up by acting out falling back dramatically.

Stewart appeared on the show to celebrate the release of her hundredth book, titled Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.

It's a long-running joke that Barrymore likes to get really touchy-feely with her guests, something that she herself has joked about. "I'll try to practice physical distance," the actress said in one interview after her show was picked up for another two years. She added that her tendency to get close to her guests and hug them, etc., is "not everyone's favorite, but I'm sorry to those people."

Stewart, as for her, has been making all sorts of headlines lately after the documentary about her life, titled Martha, hit Netflix on Oct. 30.

In particular, the mogul admitted to cheating on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart in the film, and also opened up about his cheating on her. She had some very strongly worded advice for viewers as well, telling them, "Young women, listen to my advice. If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of sh*t. Get out of that marriage."