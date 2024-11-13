Martha Stewart Playfully Pushes Drew Barrymore Away on TV: "You're The Wrong Gender"
Barrymore took it all on the chin.
Martha Stewart is famously a woman who knows what she wants, and recently she did not want Drew Barrymore getting too close (but, like, as a joke).
Stewart was the talk show host's guest on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, and when Barrymore asked her what in life makes her feel "soft and gooey," the celebrity chef answered, "What makes me soft and gooey? Soft and gooey..." before adding, "Treatment" (via People).
Barrymore confirmed that she meant "soft and gooey treatment," before rubbing Stewart's shoulder and adding, "When you’re treated like a lady."
But Stewart jokingly told the actress, "You’re the wrong gender," then pushed Barrymore off of her. The host took it all on the chin, playing it up by acting out falling back dramatically.
Stewart appeared on the show to celebrate the release of her hundredth book, titled Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.
It's a long-running joke that Barrymore likes to get really touchy-feely with her guests, something that she herself has joked about. "I'll try to practice physical distance," the actress said in one interview after her show was picked up for another two years. She added that her tendency to get close to her guests and hug them, etc., is "not everyone's favorite, but I'm sorry to those people."
A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)
A photo posted by on
Stewart, as for her, has been making all sorts of headlines lately after the documentary about her life, titled Martha, hit Netflix on Oct. 30.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In particular, the mogul admitted to cheating on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart in the film, and also opened up about his cheating on her. She had some very strongly worded advice for viewers as well, telling them, "Young women, listen to my advice. If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of sh*t. Get out of that marriage."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Olivia Munn Gives John Mulaney Random Drug Tests Amid Sobriety Journey: "It's Like a Relief"
Mulaney has been open about his struggles with addiction.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Stephen Colbert and John Krasinski Give a Masterclass on How to Be Sexy: "Congrats to the Very Sexy John Kra-Sexy"
Krasinski is this year's People's Sexiest Man Alive.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Are "So Happy" as Brand-New Parents
This Barbie is thriving!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Drew Barrymore Discovered Her Daughter Watching '50 First Dates' with Adam Sandler's Daughter
"They were just so happy and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hugh Jackman Weighs in on Martha Stewart and Ryan Reynolds' Low-Stakes Feud
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Martha Stewart Shares More Details About Hers and Her Ex-Husband's Affairs
Their marriage was troubled.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Martha Stewart’s 2024 Halloween Costume Was Inspired by Queen Elizabeth I's Coronation
All hail the Queen of Halloween.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Martha Stewart Hands Out "A Little Cash" to Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween
She gives new meaning to "sharing the wealth."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Martha Stewart Wouldn't Be Golden Bachelorette for $1 Million an Episode
To be fair, she's worth an estimated 400 of those.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Martha Stewart Confirms She Cheated on Her Husband and He "Never Knew"
Well, I guess he knows now...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Drew Barrymore Says She'll "Practice Physical Distance" on Upcoming Season of Her Talk Show
The actress is famous for being physically affectionate with her guests.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published