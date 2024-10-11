Martha Stewart Confirms She Cheated on Her Husband and He "Never Knew"
Well, I guess he knows now...
Martha Stewart cheated on her husband, and he never knew at the time.
The business mogul admitted to her affair in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary about her, simply titled Martha.
"Young women, listen to my advice," Martha said while sitting down for an interview. "If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of sh*t. Get out of that marriage."
Off-camera, the producer asked, "Didn't you have an affair early on?"
Without skipping a beat, the celebrity chef answered, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."
Commenting on the YouTube video, many people loved Martha's response, with one person writing, "I just love that response. So flippant and so honest."
Another person wrote, "Unbothered queen."
And someone else said, "You can never make me hate Martha Stewart."
Martha was married to Andrew Stewart between 1961 and 1990, and the two share daughter Alexis Stewart, who was born in 1965. Alexis has two children, Martha's grandchildren.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Martha asked, "What is more important, a marriage or a career?"
The producer said, "You tell me," and Martha responded, "I don't know."
She also said, "The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life was not for me."
And she shared the following wisdom: "I have two mottos. Learn something new every day, and when you're through changing, you're through. I could have just been a miserable has-been housewife, but I didn't let that happen to myself. And I'm so happy I didn't."
Speaking to Netflix' Tudum, the doc's director R.J. Cutler said, "People don’t quite understand just how much of a visionary Martha was and continues to be. She understood synergy long before others did; she understood the lack or barriers between different kinds of content before others did; she understood the power of the personal brand before others did."
Cutler continued, "She made the world a more beautiful place, and she gave us greater access to beauty. She democratized fashion, taste, and style."
Martha will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 30.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
