Martha Stewart Shares More Details About Hers and Her Ex-Husband's Affairs

Martha Stewart has shared further details about both hers and her husband's affairs.

The cheating had already come up in the trailer for her new Netflix documentary, but now that the film has been released, we know a little bit more about exactly what happened between her and Andrew Stewart.

Firstly, the mogul recalled their honeymoon in Italy, whe she was just 19 years old. On the eve of Easter, Martha wanted to go to church but Andrew didn't, so she headed to the Duomo in Florence alone.

"It was a very romantic place, crowded with tourists, and [I] met this very handsome guy," she explained. "He didn't know I was married. I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It’s just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I had ever experienced."

She continued, "It was like nothing I had ever done before. So why not kiss a stranger?"

When the producer prompted her on whether she considered this to fall under infidelity, Martha said, "It was neither naughty nor in... in... unfaithful. It was just emotional, of the moment. That's how I looked at it."

Later in the documentary, Martha recalled of Andrew, "He was not satisfied at home. I don't know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few."

After that, she added the line that was included in the trailer: "Young women, listen to my advice," she said. "If you're married, you think you're happily married, and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of sh*t." She added, "Get out of that marriage."

However, she explained that at the time she didn't feel up to leaving her marriage.

After that, the producer asked the celebrity chef about an affair she'd had during her time as a stockbroker. "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that," she said, but the producer told her that Andrew did in fact know, and that she'd told him about the affair.

"He says he didn't stray from the marriage until you told him you had already strayed," the producer added, but Martha denied this, saying, "Oh, that's not true. I don't think."

She explained, "I had a very brief affair with a very attractive Irish man. And, um, it was just nothing. It was nothing, in terms of... I would never have broken up a marriage for it. It was nothing, It was nothing." As an afterthought, she added, "It was like the kiss in the cathedral."

The Stewarts were married between 1961 and 1990 and are parents to Alexis Stewart, who was born in 1965.

Martha is now streaming on Netflix.