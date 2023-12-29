Martha Stewart Proves (Once Again) That She’s The Queen of the Thirst Trap

She has done it again, folks!



On Friday, Dec. 29, businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart shared yet another thirst trap on Instagram, reminding us all that no one does it better.



"After an eight hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach—horrible by the way—we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe)," Stewart wrote. "I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!"



In the bathroom mirror selfie, the 82-year-old hospitality legend can be seen wearing a soft green Sabbia Rosa nightgown featuring a lace trim. For the uninitiated, Sabbia Rosa is a posh lingerie shop located in Paris, France that sells some of the world's most beautiful silk underclothes.

"Thirst Trap Martha is my favorite Martha," one fan wrote in the comments.



"Martha chill my man is on this app!!" another Instagram user wrote.



"Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama!" someone else commented.



Stewart has been known to entice fans with sultry photographs, including one 2020 Instagram post that showed Stewart enjoying some time in her pool in East Hampton. In the post, Stewart wears her hair down and pouts her lips at the camera.



"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish—no paint—and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line," she captioned the post. "I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!"

Stewart shared another pool-side thirst trap earlier this year while staying at the Hotel Castello di Reschio in Italy.



"The #castellodireschio is a 13 century castle remade by a very creative couple into a special resort of extraordinary quality. The heated pool in a stone tower was the perfect place for a new selfie!" Stewart captioned the post at the time. "Dark. Candle lit. Mysterious."



"Well damn," one fan wrote in the comment section at the time.



"It’s always a good time for a Martha selfie," another commented.

In 2020, Stewart told People that she "didn't know what a thirst trap was, but now I do."



"Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap," she told the publication at the time. "I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."



In April 2021, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stewart told guest host Howie Mandel that she received "so many proposals and so many propositions" as a result of her viral thirst traps.

"But I had to ignore all of them," she continued. "I'm a very busy person."

Take notes from the Queen, folks—she's taking us to thirst trap school.